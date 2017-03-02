Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission discusses Freedom Plan

The Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission met Wednesday evening to continue discussions about the Freedom Plan at their March work session.

During the meeting, they endorsed the Freedom Area Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map. The map can be viewed at www.ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/compplanning/community.

In addition to the endorsement, the commission also discussed the Medium Density Clustering Incentive Concept. According to Phil Hager, director of the Department of Planning, the concept represents a compromise between the property owners and residents of the area.

The concept lessens the minimum threshold of units to develop from 4 to 6 units per acre to 3.5 in the medium density areas. The change would only apply to the Freedom Designated Growth Area, and Hager said it encourages developers to keep their properties compact while discouraging the creation of apartments.

The current Freedom Area Comprehensive Plan was approved in 2001. Under the state's Land Use Article of Code, it must be updated every 10 years, along with the county's master plan, which had its most recent update, for 2014, passed in February. The update of the Freedom Plan is five years behind schedule, having been held up by turnover in the county Department of Planning, shifted priorities and pushback from the community.

According to county Department of Planning staff, the plan is intended to lay out an outline for future growth management, policies, economic development, facilities and resources.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel