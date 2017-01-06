It's all about trees: Time running out to register for Forestry Board winter workshop

Anyone with an interest in the environment is invited to attend the Carroll County Forestry Board's annual winter workshop Saturday, Jan. 21. Those interested must register by Monday, Jan. 9.

According to Steve Allgeier, University of Maryland Extension in Carroll County's horticulture consultant, this year's theme will be "Past, Present, and Future Challenges for Our Forests." This year's sessions will focus on restoring the Oregon Ridge Forest, bringing back the chestnut, woody plants, invasive species and chain saw safety.

"We want to encourage better forest management," Allgeier said. "We'll talk about the challenges and how to manage them."

Dr. Gary Carver, emeritus board member and president of the Maryland chapter of The American Chestnut Foundation, said he plans to discuss breeding blight resistant trees and the genetic engineering being conducted to help bring the trees back.

Carver's presentation will include hands-on examination of leaves, nuts, burs, sections of stems with cankers and blocks of chestnut wood.

"I hope the attendees will get enthused enough to grow chestnut trees," Carver said. "There's an amazing amount of talent and resources going in to restore this tree. I hope people will appreciate how valuable this tree is — not just as food for forest animals but also as a resource for lumber, charcoal, tannin and food for people."

Carroll County Forestry Board volunteer Carolyn Puckett encouraged "anybody that cares about trees" to attend.

"Carroll County is one of the least forested counties in Maryland, so it's important that we take care of the ones we have," Puckett said. "People don't realize how important trees are to our environment."

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben

If you go

When: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: VFW Post 461, 519 Poole Road, Westminster

Registration: Due by Monday, Jan. 9

Cost: $50 individual; $75 couple; $15 student (includes morning snack, lunch and course materials)

Caption Gerstell outlasts Carroll Christian, 41-25 Gerstell's Tyra Echevarria chats with us post-game. (Megan Woodward/Carroll County Times) Gerstell's Tyra Echevarria chats with us post-game. (Megan Woodward/Carroll County Times) Caption Gerstell outlasts Carroll Christian, 41-25 Gerstell's Tyra Echevarria chats with us post-game. (Megan Woodward/Carroll County Times) Gerstell's Tyra Echevarria chats with us post-game. (Megan Woodward/Carroll County Times) Caption Gerstell vs. Manchester Valley Gerstell junior Khyle Washington talks about his team's win over Manchester Valley. (Tom Worgo/Carroll County Times) Gerstell junior Khyle Washington talks about his team's win over Manchester Valley. (Tom Worgo/Carroll County Times) Caption Century boys basketball team on a hot streak Century senior Zach Tucker talks about how the season is going for his team. (Tom Worgo/Carroll County Times) Century senior Zach Tucker talks about how the season is going for his team. (Tom Worgo/Carroll County Times) Caption Scouts brave cold for Klondike Derby For the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts at the Carroll County Agricultural Center on Saturday, the wintry mix of rain and sleet, along with below-freezing temperatures, was disappointing — mostly because it wasn't snowing. The boys were competing in various activities throughout the grounds of the Ag Center, from barrel rolling to slingshot activities to obstacle courses, as part of the annual Klondike Derby. For the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts at the Carroll County Agricultural Center on Saturday, the wintry mix of rain and sleet, along with below-freezing temperatures, was disappointing — mostly because it wasn't snowing. The boys were competing in various activities throughout the grounds of the Ag Center, from barrel rolling to slingshot activities to obstacle courses, as part of the annual Klondike Derby. Caption Joey Thomas takes down state wrestling wins record South Carroll senior Joey Thomas talks about his accomplishment. South Carroll senior Joey Thomas talks about his accomplishment.

To register: Call the Carroll County Forestry Board at 410-848-9290 to request a mail-in registration form, payable by check or go to http://extension.umd.edu/carroll-county.