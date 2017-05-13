Families celebrate Mother's Day at Flower and Jazz Festival

After exploring the many options available at Saturday's Flower and Jazz Festival, Jen Harrison and her mother, Dee Jadra, decided on succulents in a camel container from S&L Bulbs in Westminster.

For the past 26 years, the festival has been the final hurrah before Mother's Day.

"We bring Mom every year to pick out flowers," said Harrison, of Westminster. "There's such a huge variety of indoor and outdoor plants and it's really inexpensive. It's a great way to support our local businesses."

"It's wonderful even though it's cold and rainy," added Jadra, also of Westminster. "It's really been a family affair. It's definitely a good way to celebrate Mother's Day early."

This year's festival featured more than 200 vendors, including local artists, restaurants and crafters, as well as nurseries offering up their selections of flowers and plants. The grounds of the event stretch over a half-mile, from Longwell Avenue through the city to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Due to rain, the festival organizers altered the event's schedule to begin a little later in the day, and the jazz performances were moved indoors to the Carroll Arts Center.

Sheldon Brown, owner of S&L Bulbs, said the turnout was "pretty good, considering the rain."

"We had business as soon as we set up," Brown said. "This is a great show for us because everyone wants gifts for Mother's Day."

Rose Duncan, 4, of Westminster, stoops to pick up a flower during the Westminster Flower and Jazz Festival Saturday, May 13, 2017.

Edward Goodman, manager of greenhouse operations for Melwood, said despite the weather, he had customers within the first 10 minutes of setting up. Melwood's flowers are grown by adults with developmental disabilities in Upperco.

"The proceeds perpetuate the program," Goodman said. "We want people to feel good about their purchases and get something pretty for their yard."

Michele Zollickoffer, of Taneytown, picked out flowers to plant around her mailbox with her daughter, Kyra King.

"There's a really good selection," Zollickoffer said.

Jack Schuler, 6, bought his mother a plant for Mother's Day.

"I just liked the pot and thought the colors were pretty," he said.

Jack's mother, Jennifer Schuler, of Westminster, said her sons usually get her flowers for Mother's Day.

"It's been a tradition for the last five years," Schuler said. "We like the festival because there's a great variety of flowers."

"I like the variety of plants and variety of vendors," said Amanda Nipper, of Finksburg. "It's fun for kids and families. We try to do it every year."

"It's a good way to spend time with Mom," added Nipper's son, Julian.

Carrying an armload of flowers, Krissy Smith said she has attended the festival for the last few years.

"I buy flowers for myself, my mother-in-law and my grandmother," said Smith, a New Windsor resident. "I like that there are so many unique arrangements available."

Dodie Magin-Amonick purchased geraniums, marigolds and begonias with her mother, Charlotte Magin, and her sons, David, 9, and Daniel, 6.

"My dad was a flower person and he got flowers here every year," said Magin-Amonick, of Westminster. "He passed away in January so we're carrying on the tradition as a family."

Wendy Lux and her daughter, Shawnalee Lux, of New Windsor, said they bought flowers from four different vendors.

"Instead of her trying to go out and get something, we just come and pick out something together," Wendy Lux said.

"I just came back from college," added Shawnalee Lux. "The festival reminds me of why I miss home. It's nice to see the community come together."

