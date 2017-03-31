Fire marshal investigated 15 Carroll fires in March

The Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated 15 fires in Carroll County in March, an increase of 275 percent over the previous month.

Yet, despite the jump, there is no connection regarding what caused the fires, said Senior Deputy Fire Marshal Bruce Bouch, a Gamber resident.

There were five fires in January and four in February that were investigated by the fire marshal, Bouch said.

"Fire itself is not prejudiced," he said, noting that fires do not care whether the homeowner is rich or poor. "It is ready to strike whenever it has an opportunity."

Of the 15 fires in March, causes ranged from arson to kitchen fires. There were outside fires by the house, one involving a propane tank and one involving a battery charger, he said.

"So it kind of bounces around," Bouch said. "There's no real commonality."

Investigating a fire is like building a story. Investigators work from least burnt to most burnt, he said.

When a house collapses, the investigators have to determine what went where, similar to solving a puzzle. Investigators are looking to find patterns, he said.

As the weather gets warmer, people will start burning dead vegetation. Before creating a burn pile, people should wet down the area and make sure to have a water source nearby, such as a running hose, Bouch said. And people should never use gasoline.

Bouch said people should keep fire safety in mind.

"Are you doing everything you can to make sure it doesn't happen to you or your family?" Bouch said.

