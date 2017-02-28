FFA Ag Mechanics teams advance to state FFA competition

FFA Ag Mechanics teams from Westminster, Francis Scott Key and Winters Mill high schools will advance to the state FFA competition after competing in the regional agricultural mechanics competition Saturday, Feb. 25.

According to a Carroll County Public Schools news release, the competitions covered skills in electrical, hydraulics, small engine repair and welding. Students were ranked on a team level and individually.

Westminster High School took first place in the competition. Team members are Henry Brunnett, Daniel Yingling, Matt DeLang and John Martin. Their adviser is Aaron Geiman.

Francis Scott Key High School placed second. Team members are Grant Shaw, Nick Goodman, Ryan Arnold and Grant McKenzie. Their adviser is Joe Linthicum.

Winters Mill High School took third place. Team Members are Todd DeGasperi, Melanie Martin, Kait Beardsley and Kyle Clayton. Their adviser is Diane Safar.

In the individual rankings, Brunnett placed first, Shaw second and Yingling third.

The students will go on to compete in the state FFA competition Saturday, April 1, at Westminster High School, and the Carroll County Career and Technology Center.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben