Feezer remembered as patriarch, veteran and businessman

According to his friends and family, Jack Feezer wasn't one to have many hobbies.

Instead he was too busy with his businesses and his philanthropic goals, following the stock market, keeping fit and staying active in his church.

"Every day he was reading the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post. He always knew what the stock quotes were," his daughter, Nancy Parker, said. "Even in hospice, we were bringing him the quotes on stocks that he liked."

John "Jack" Feezer Jr. died Wednesday, July 26. He was 97. Visitations are scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, and 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel in Sykesville. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Wards Chapel United Methodist Church.

Feezer was a successful entrepreneur who founded, among other ventures, the John F. Feezer Co. in 1965, and several years later, Interstate Feezer Joint Venture with his business partner and friend George Strauss. The two infrastructure companies are responsible for landmarks around Maryland including a mile-long pipeline from Loch Raven Reservoir, a section of Baltimore's Southwest Diversion sewer system and a bridge with the infrastructure for Pier 6 in the Inner Harbor.

Mike Snyder, who was Feezer's attorney for 25 years and was close to his children, said that following their retirement, Feezer and Strauss liked to take drives to reminisce about the things they had built.

In terms of real estate transactions, Snyder said: "All he cared about was that the deal was fair. That's the kind of person he was."

Feezer was born in 1920 in Randallstown to John Sr. and Frances Feezer. His father was a carpenter and part-time vegetable farmer who sold produce out of his truck on a "huckster" route in Baltimore. Feezer carried the values of hard work taught to him by his parents throughout this life.

During World War II, Feezer was drafted into the U.S. Navy and was a part of Operation Olympic, which would have been deployed to fight in Japan had the atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki not led to the country's surrender.

In 1941, he married Beulah Mae Winslow. The couple recently celebrated their 75th anniversary, and together they had three children, six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

"He was just a wonderful person to everybody — so calming to everyone," Parker said.

One of Feezer's lasting legacies is the R. Wayne Feezer Memorial Foundation, which he established after the unexpected death of his firstborn son in 1998. Parker said the foundation raises around $100,000 annually for local organizations including the Boys and Girls Club, 4-H, hospice care, programs to benefit children with autism, and college scholarships for members of his church.

Another was the renovation of Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church, of which Feezer was a member since age 3. According to Snyder, the church was badly in need of renovations, having outgrown its building since its last renovation in the 1950s. Feezer donated the largest portion of the money needed for the renovation and worked with church leaders on the financing for the remainder so that the church was able to pay off the cost in less than five years.

"You could not find a finer Christian man than him." Snyder said.

He also served on the board of directors of the Commercial and Farmers Bank, and on the board of trustees and finance committee of the Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church; was a member of Freedom Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. 112, where he received his 70-year pin in May of 2016, and Boumi Temple; and served on the board of directors of the Baltimore-Washington Methodist Conference and on the Finance Committee of the Baltimore Council of The Boy Scouts of America.

At age 92, he wrote a memoir titled "A Life Well-Lived, Well-Loved, Well Earned."

"The title of his book is absolutely him," Parker said.

