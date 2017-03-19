Renowned priest, chef 'Father Leo' to visit St. Joseph Catholic Community

Father Leo Patalinghug, founder of Grace Before Meals, will visit St. Joseph Catholic Community Sunday through Wednesday to lead the "Feed My Faith" parish mission.

The four-day event will begin Sunday with an evening Mass at the morning Masses, starting at 8 a.m. For the remainder of the Feed My Faith Parish Mission, Patalinghug will lead three evening presentations exploring the saints, the Blessed Mother and the role of the church in today's world, according to a Grace Before Meals news release,

On Wednesday, Patalinghug — who bested celebrity chef Bobby Flay in the Food Network competition "Throwdown! With Bobby Flay" in 2009 — will provide a cooking demonstration and special dinner event for the community where they can learn about his work with Grace Before Meals and The Table Foundation. The demonstration is sold out, according to church officials.

Grace Before Meals project manger Joe Hansbrough said the organization is centered on one fundamental concept: the simple act of creating and sharing a meal can strengthen all kinds of relationships.

"In the past couple weeks, the events have been standing room only," Hansbrough said. "He's a very popular speaker, especially in the Catholic world."

St. Joseph Catholic Community's associate priest John Worgul said Patalinghug will discuss topics "we all need to hear."

"I look at Father Leo as an evangelist," Worgul said. "He's someone that can get people excited about their faith again. He's very dynamic and a very charismatic person. He has an ingenuous way of combining his passion for cooking with a relevant message to the faithful. There's not too many people out there who are doing that sort of thing."

Publicity chair Carole Gauthier said she is "looking forward to hearing Father Leo and how his discussion will touch me."

"I am excited to hear Father Leo," Gauthier said. "For me, Father Leo and the Mission will be a time to reflect on the power of a God in my life; a time to deepen my relationship with Jesus and my Heavenly Father; a time of renewal. ... I hope we'll get people from all over to share faith with us."

If you go

When: Sunday, March 19 - Morning Mass #1 8 a.m., Morning Mass #2 10 a.m., Morning Mass #3 noon, Evening Mass 5 p.m., Mission Talk: "Finding God Through the Communion of Saints" 6:30 p.m.

Monday, March 20 - Mission Talk: "Finding God Through His Blessed Mother" 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21 - Mission Talk: "Finding God at the Lord's Table" 7 p.m.

Where: St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg

Cost: Admission is free, but free will offerings are welcomed.

For more information on this event, please visit GraceBeforeMeals.com or call 443-920-9191.