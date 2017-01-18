Roughly Speaking: What happened to the State Center project?

Agribusiness breakfast to be held at Baugher's in February

Reservations are required for an agribusiness breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 2.The breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. at Baugher's Restaurant in Westminster.

According to a University of Maryland Extension news release, all are welcome to come enjoy breakfast and listen to scheduled speakers. The after-breakfast chat will feature Doug Brown, who will discuss the Carroll County 911 Emergency Services Center.

No dues or membership required, but the breakfast cost is $9.53 per person. To reserve a spot, call 410-386-2760 or 888-326-9645 or email mabbott@umd.edu by Tuesday, January 31. The restaurant is at 289 W. Main St.

