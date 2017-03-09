Students celebrate fairy tale twists at Sandymount Elementary

Sandymount Elementary School transformed into a fairy tale kingdom Thursday, as students and staff clad themselves in capes and crowns to celebrate Fairy Tale Reading Night, which honored everything fantasy and magical.

During the school day to prepare for the celebration, children were instructed to come dressed as their favorite book characters. Fairy tale princesses were a popular choice, and there were about as many Harry Potters as most other characters combined.

Some children took a loose view of what constituted a book character, using the event as an opportunity to dress as their favorite characters from pop culture in general, with Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles making their own appearances at the celebration. Some, like fourth-grader Mabery Pirozzi, dressed as Astrid from Roller Girl, brought along the books of their namesake to make sure that no one would confuse them for another character.

The evening event kicked off with some fractured fairy tales read by Naomi Keppler of the Finksburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library. Keppler shared stories with the children that took a unique bend on some of the popular fairy tales, from the tale of Cinderella from the perspective of the evil stepmother to the story of the Three Little Pigs re-contextualized to have a happy ending for all the characters within. These stories were interspersed with songs and dances, one asking children to spin around — reflecting the new spins on the fairy tales — to a song about the troll from Billy Goats Gruff.

The students were then split into groups for a trio of fairy tale-related activities. In the cafeteria, they had the opportunity to browse fairy tale books, from classic tales like a pop-up version of "The Little Mermaid" to newer renditions like "The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales."

In the library, students were asked to access the school's online databases to read fairy tale ebooks, try digital activities and answer some questions about some of the most famous children's authors.

Finally, in the gymnasium, children got to live out the story of the "Three Little Pigs," as crossed with "Rollerball." Students were split between wolves and pigs. The wolves were placed on scooters and given small balls to throw at the straw, wood and brick houses — as represented by gym mats and blockades. If all of the bowling pins in each house were knocked over, the pigs were then devoured by the wolves and lost the game; if they survived by the end of the time limit, the pigs won the game.

Hannah Hornberger, a fourth-grade student dressed as Hermione Granger, said it was really fun to come to school dressed up as a Harry Potter character. She shared a class with Pirozzi who said she couldn't wait to make it out to the event tonight.

"I wanted to get some exercise and try out some of the technology," Mabery said. "The most fun part was the gym. I liked being the wolf because you got to ride the scooter."

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel