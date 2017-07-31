Small scale, big fun at 4-H Fair

Shipley Arena — with the Children's Pedal-Pull, the Clover Small Pet Show and the Small Animal Dress-up Contest — was the place to find all sorts of miniatures during the third day of the 4-H and FFA Fair.

The pedal-pull was a chance for young tractor lovers to test their strength, competing to see who could pedal a miniature, cast-iron John Deere tractor the farthest.

Heather Snider, of Finksburg, and her son, Landon, 3, came to watch the contest, though Landon wasn't quite ready to participate this year.

"What 3-year-old boy doesn't like tractors?" she said. Landon's favorite kind of tractor? "A green one," he said.

The event was family affair for the Schaefers, who all came dressed in matching Superman T-shirts. All three children placed in the top three in their age category.

Their mother, Heather, is a club leader for the Black Rock 4-H Club and said her family has a large John Deere collection.

"It's a fun way for the kids to participate," she said of the event. "It breaks up some of your day."

Ella Fritz, 7, of Uniontown, said she practiced for the pedal pull by doing gymnastics and riding her bike. Her favorite type of tractor is a John Deere. She placed third in the 6 to 7age category.

Naomi Mettatall, who came in first, said she was excited and that pedaling was "easier than I thought it would be." Her family attends the fair every year, and she tried the pedal pull last year when she was 6, but didn't win.

"I told her that it's all about using her height," said her father, Stan.

Winners received a model John Deere tractor and a coupon for free ice cream.

The sun was out all day at the fair on Sunday, a welcome change for many from the rain of the previous two days. Other Sunday highlights included the car show in the morning, Billy Harrison and the Haywire Band, the Miss Farm Bureau Pageant, and the evening's parade.

Inside Shipley Arena, at 2 p.m., some of the youngest 4-H'ers got a chance to practice their animals showmanship at the Clover Small Pet Show. The Clover Program is for youths ages 5 to 7.

During the show, fair animals like goats and chickens were led around the arena alongside other pets including a leopard gecko, a turtle and several dogs.

Lane Hoff, of Westminster, walked the arena with his goat Black Beauty, whom he has helped care for since she was a baby. He said he plays with the goat and makes sure she has food and water along with the other dairy goats, meat goats and cattle on his family's farm.

Lane is the seventh generation in a family of farmers, and his father, aunt and grandmother were all members of 4-H.

This year was Lane's first in the Clover Program. "The best part is making new friends," he said.

The Small Animal Dress-up Contest, which came next, was a chance for 4-H'ers to show off their creativity.

Max and Garett Hutchinson, 14 and 11, from the Westminster Cheetah's 4-H Club, took home the Champion title with their homemade "Ghostbusters" costumes. Their animals, a bearded dragon named Spiro and a cat named Cocoa, rode in Ecto Containment Units modeled after the ones in the film.

The costumes included proton packs with working lights and a complicated array of tubes and dials. Working with their dad to use tools like a jigsaw and an electric sander, the two created their costumes for Halloween last year. They added the containment units for their animals this summer in time for the fair.

"I'm very excited," said Max, who was inspired by the 2016 reboot of the "Ghostbusters" movie. "I feel accomplished," Garrett added.

Marie McCullough, 10, of the Deep Run 4-H was named reserve champion with her meat goat Bo. Marie dressed as the cow from Chik-fil-a's well-known "Eat Mor Chikin" campaign and outfitted Bo in a red comb and a pair of fluffy, white wings.

Other entrants included everything from a goat in legwarmers to a chicken dressed as a fire chief.

Judges selected the overall champions from the winners of each of the five classes: Most Original, Funniest, Prettiest, Fairytales and Group. They deliberated based on originality, workmanship and overall effect.

