Volunteer and nonprofit expo seeks vendors

Those looking for volunteer and service opportunities in Carroll will have the chance to browse what's available at the 2017 Expo-See Volunteer and Non-Profit Expo. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Dutterer Park, Monroe Street, Westminster. Volunteer groups will display information, demonstrate what they do or just host entertainment for the public.

It is $25 to exhibit at the expo. For more information on how to become a participating nonprofit group, email acimino@carrollcommunityfoundation.org.

