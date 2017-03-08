Inquisitive girl gets tour of BWI for International Women's Day

The volunteer and nonprofit expo seeks vendors

Those looking for volunteer and service opportunities in Carroll will have the chance to browse what's available at the 2017 Expo-See Volunteer and Non-Profit Expo. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Dutterer Park, Monroe Street, Westminster. Volunteer groups will display information, demonstrate what they do or just host entertainment for the public.

It is $25 to exhibit at the expo. For more information on how to become a participating nonprofit group, email acimino@carrollcommunityfoundation.org.

