Commissioners, Environmental Advisory Council hold annual meeting

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners sat down with the county's Environmental Advisory Council on Thursday afternoon for its annual meeting.

The EAC spent nearly an hour outlining some of the programs it worked through this past year, as well as future goals the committee has for 2017.

One thing planned, Karen Leatherwood, chairwoman of the committee, said, is working to provide material about solar energy for residents.

'We're going through and we're in the process of creating a … booklet that will give them a ton of resources so that'll they'll wisely be able to make decisions [about equipment]," Leatherwood said.

They anticipate the project will be done by the summer, she said. The booklet will be purely informational, she added, and not about sales.

Leatherwood also said they'd be updating their Environmental Stewardship booklet with the most recent information. The EAC updates the booklet — which according to its website "highlights many of the activities, programs, and policies that demonstrate Carroll's commitment to and stewardship for the environment" — every year.

