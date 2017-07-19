Carroll Nightlife, July 20 to 30

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.

Cheers Lounge

2007 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg

www.facebook.com/cheers.harvestinn

Saturday, July 22: Open Mic & Jam hosted by Mark Eastman

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Thursday, July 20: Nikki Elias and Tyler Enslow

Friday, July 21: Sam O'Hare

Friday, July 28: Vox

Oscar's Alehouse

1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.oscarsalehouse.net

Saturday, July 22: Middle Sister

Saturday, July 29: Drew Stevyns

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, July 21: Dave DeMarco Band

Saturday, July 22: Zigzag

Friday, July 28: Zigzag

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St. Westminster

www.thestablesatwestminster.com

Friday, July 21; Reckoning

Saturday, July 22: One Louder

Friday, July 28: Triple Lindy

Saturday, July 29: Making Waves

Vanessa's Corner Pub

2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster

www.vanessascornerpub.com

Saturday, July 22: Mindy Miller and Chrome Tears

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, July 22: Juliet Lloyd