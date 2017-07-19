Carroll Nightlife, July 20 to 30

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
Cheers Lounge
2007 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg
www.facebook.com/cheers.harvestinn
Saturday, July 22: Open Mic & Jam hosted by Mark Eastman
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Thursday, July 20: Nikki Elias and Tyler Enslow
Friday, July 21: Sam O'Hare
Friday, July 28: Vox
Oscar's Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, July 22: Middle Sister
Saturday, July 29: Drew Stevyns
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, July 21: Dave DeMarco Band
Saturday, July 22: Zigzag
Friday, July 28: Zigzag
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Friday, July 21; Reckoning
Saturday, July 22: One Louder
Friday, July 28: Triple Lindy
Saturday, July 29: Making Waves
Vanessa's Corner Pub
2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster
Saturday, July 22: Mindy Miller and Chrome Tears
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, July 22: Juliet Lloyd