Carroll Nightlife, May 4 to 14

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers.
Baldwin's Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
Thursday, May 4: Tret Fure
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, May 5: Greg Kneller
Saturday, May 6: George Dunn
Friday, May 12: Rebel Slideshow
Saturday, May 13: Moe Stringz
E. W. Becks Restaurant & Pub
7565 Main Street, Sykesville
Friday, May 12: Rob Fahey
Oscar's Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, May 13: Bronson and the Earthlings
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, May 5: Bad Moon
Friday, May 12: Dave DeMarco
Rafael's Restaurant
32 W. Main St., Westminster
Saturday, May 6: Middle Sister
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
Friday, May 5: Southern Charm
Saturday, May 6: Never Never
Friday, May 12: Poverty Ridge
Vanessa's Corner Pub
2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster
Saturday, May 6: Deni Starr Band
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, May 6: Robert Pereira
Saturday, May 13: Craig Rosendale
Serpent Ridge Vineyard
2962 Nicodemus Road, Westminster
Friday, May 5: Richard Walton
Saturday, May 13: Mark Weinberg