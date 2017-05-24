Carroll Nightlife, May 25, to June 4

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, May 26: Vox

Friday, June 2: Jeannie Finnegan

E. W. Becks Restaurant & Pub

7565 Main Street, Sykesville

http://www.ewbecks.com

Friday, June 2: Dave DeMarco Duo

Oscar's Alehouse

1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.oscarsalehouse.net

Saturday, May 27: Matt McMullin and Matt Suchman

Saturday, June 3: Brian Franke

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, May 26: The Dixon Band

Rafael's Restaurant

32 W. Main St., Westminster

www.rafaelsrestaurant.com

Sunday, May 28: Half Serious

Sunday, June 4: High Voltage

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St. Westminster

www.thestablesatwestminster.com

Friday, May 26: As If

Saturday, May 27: Ghost Pepper

Friday, June 2: Wylde Fire

Saturday, June 3: Cold Gin, Kiss Tribute

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Friday, May 26: Jason & Michele

Saturday, May 27: Caribbean Festival

Sunday, May 28: Caribbean Festival

Saturday, June 3: Mitch Morrill

Serpent Ridge Vineyard

2962 Nicodemus Road, Westminster

www.serpentridge.com/

Friday, June 2: John Cole