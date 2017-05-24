Carroll Nightlife, May 25, to June 4

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, May 26: Vox
Friday, June 2: Jeannie Finnegan
E. W. Becks Restaurant & Pub
7565 Main Street, Sykesville
Friday, June 2: Dave DeMarco Duo
Oscar's Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, May 27: Matt McMullin and Matt Suchman
Saturday, June 3: Brian Franke
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, May 26: The Dixon Band
Rafael's Restaurant
32 W. Main St., Westminster
Sunday, May 28: Half Serious
Sunday, June 4: High Voltage
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Friday, May 26: As If
Saturday, May 27: Ghost Pepper
Friday, June 2: Wylde Fire
Saturday, June 3: Cold Gin, Kiss Tribute
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Friday, May 26: Jason & Michele
Saturday, May 27: Caribbean Festival
Sunday, May 28: Caribbean Festival
Saturday, June 3: Mitch Morrill
Serpent Ridge Vineyard
2962 Nicodemus Road, Westminster
Friday, June 2: John Cole