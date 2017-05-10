Carroll Nightlife, May 11 to 21

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, May 12: Rebel Slideshow

Saturday, May 13: Moe Stringz

Friday, May 19: Easy Six

Saturday, May 20: Toast

E. W. Becks Restaurant & Pub

7565 Main Street, Sykesville

http://www.ewbecks.com

Friday, May 12: Rob Fahey

Oscar's Alehouse

1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.oscarsalehouse.net

Saturday, May 13: Bronson and the Earthlings

Saturday, May 20: Delmasy

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, May 12: Dave DeMarco

Friday, May 19: Foreplay

Rafael's Restaurant

32 W. Main St., Westminster

www.rafaelsrestaurant.com

Friday, May 19: Rich Fehle

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St. Westminster

www.thestablesatwestminster.com

Friday, May 12: Poverty Ridge

Saturday, May 13: Face Dancer

Friday, May 19: Brittany Fields

Saturday, May 20: Marshall Law

Sunday, May 21: Half Serious

Vanessa's Corner Pub

2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster

www.vanessascornerpub.com

Saturday, May 20: 20 Dollar Prophet

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, May 13: Craig Rosendale

Saturday, May 20: Alex Davis

Serpent Ridge Vineyard

2962 Nicodemus Road, Westminster

www.serpentridge.com

Saturday, May 13: Mark Weinberg