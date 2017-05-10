Carroll Nightlife, May 11 to 21

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, May 12: Rebel Slideshow
Saturday, May 13: Moe Stringz
Friday, May 19: Easy Six
Saturday, May 20: Toast
E. W. Becks Restaurant & Pub
7565 Main Street, Sykesville
Friday, May 12: Rob Fahey
Oscar's Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, May 13: Bronson and the Earthlings
Saturday, May 20: Delmasy
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, May 12: Dave DeMarco
Friday, May 19: Foreplay
Rafael's Restaurant
32 W. Main St., Westminster
Friday, May 19: Rich Fehle
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Friday, May 12: Poverty Ridge
Saturday, May 13: Face Dancer
Friday, May 19: Brittany Fields
Saturday, May 20: Marshall Law
Sunday, May 21: Half Serious
Vanessa's Corner Pub
2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster
Saturday, May 20: 20 Dollar Prophet
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, May 13: Craig Rosendale
Saturday, May 20: Alex Davis
Serpent Ridge Vineyard
2962 Nicodemus Road, Westminster
Saturday, May 13: Mark Weinberg