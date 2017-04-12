Carroll Nightlife, April 13 to 23

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, April 14: Stan Whitaker
Saturday, April 15: Matt McMullin
Friday, April 21: Moe Stringz
Saturday, April 22: Bronson Wagner
Oscar's Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, April 15: Moe Stringz
Saturday, April 22: One Third Wish
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, April 14: Code Red
Friday, April 21: Virgil
Rafael's Restaurant
32 W. Main St., Westminster
Friday, April 14: Allan King
Friday, April 21: Three Sheets and the Wind
Saturday, April 22: Think Tank
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Friday, April 14: The Reagan Years
Saturday, April 15: Dean Crawford and the Dunn's River Band
Friday, April 21: Vertigo Red
Saturday, April 22: Revolver
Vanessa's Corner Pub
2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster
Saturday, April 22: Aftermath
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Friday, April 14: Kevin Bock
Friday, April 21: Josh Gray and Doug Alan Wilcox
Saturday, April 22: Mitch Morrill