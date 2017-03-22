Carroll Nightlife, March 23 to April 2

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.

Belisimo's Ristorante

2900 Baltimore Blvd., Finksburg

www.belisimos.com

Saturday, March 25: Voodoo Tuesday

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, March 24: Drew Stevens

Saturday, March 25: George Dunn

Friday, March 31: Vox

Saturday, April 1: Liberty Road

Oscar's Alehouse

1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.oscarsalehouse.net

Saturday, March 25: Unvailed

Saturday, April 1: Ben Sherman

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, March 24: Foreplay

Friday, March 31: Second Stage

Rafael's Restaurant

32 W. Main St., Westminster

www.rafaelsrestaurant.com

Friday, March 24: Greg Gottleib

Friday, March 31: George Dunn

Saturday, April 1: Unvailed

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St. Westminster

www.thestablesatwestminster.com

Friday, March 24: Southern Charm

Saturday, March 25: Carey Ziegler Expensive Hobby

Friday, March 31: Foreplay

Saturday, April 1: Slim Jimmy

Vanessa's Corner Pub

2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster

www.vanessascornerpub.com

Saturday, March 25: Twine Time and Mojo Ryan

Friday, March 31: Freddie Long Band

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com/

Saturday, March 25: Ben Sherman