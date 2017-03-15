Carroll nightlife, March 16 to 26

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
Belisimo's Ristorante
2900 Baltimore Blvd., Finksburg
Saturday, March 18: Crossing Eutaw
Saturday, March 25: Voodoo Tuesday
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, March 17: Greg Kneller
Saturday, March 18: Moe Stringz
Friday, March 24: Drew Stevens
Saturday, March 25: George Dunn
Oscar's Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, March 17: Bill Douwes' Bag Pipes
Saturday, March 18: Rich and Infamous
Saturday, March 25: Unvailed
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, March 17: Bad Moon
Friday, March 24: Foreplay
Rafael's Restaurant
32 W. Main St., Westminster
Friday, March 17: Third Wheel
Saturday, March 18: Think Tank
Friday, March 24: Greg Gottleib
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Friday, March 17: As If
Saturday, March 18: Never Never
Friday, March 24: Southern Charm
Saturday, March 25: Carey Ziegler Expensive Hobby
Vanessa's Corner Pub
2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster
Saturday, March 18: Train Wreck
Saturday, March 25: Twine Time and Mojo Ryan
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Friday, March 17: Craig Cummings
Saturday, March 18: Pete Looney
Saturday, March 25: Ben Sherman