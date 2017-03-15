Carroll nightlife, March 16 to 26

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.

Belisimo's Ristorante

2900 Baltimore Blvd., Finksburg

www.belisimos.com

Saturday, March 18: Crossing Eutaw

Saturday, March 25: Voodoo Tuesday

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, March 17: Greg Kneller

Saturday, March 18: Moe Stringz

Friday, March 24: Drew Stevens

Saturday, March 25: George Dunn

Oscar's Alehouse

1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.oscarsalehouse.net

Friday, March 17: Bill Douwes' Bag Pipes

Saturday, March 18: Rich and Infamous

Saturday, March 25: Unvailed

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, March 17: Bad Moon

Friday, March 24: Foreplay

Rafael's Restaurant

32 W. Main St., Westminster

www.rafaelsrestaurant.com

Friday, March 17: Third Wheel

Saturday, March 18: Think Tank

Friday, March 24: Greg Gottleib

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St. Westminster

www.thestablesatwestminster.com

Friday, March 17: As If

Saturday, March 18: Never Never

Friday, March 24: Southern Charm

Saturday, March 25: Carey Ziegler Expensive Hobby

Vanessa's Corner Pub

2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster

www.vanessascornerpub.com

Saturday, March 18: Train Wreck

Saturday, March 25: Twine Time and Mojo Ryan

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com/

Friday, March 17: Craig Cummings

Saturday, March 18: Pete Looney

Saturday, March 25: Ben Sherman