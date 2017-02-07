Carroll Nightlife, Feb. 9 to 19

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
Baldwin's Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
Thursday, Feb. 9: Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert
Belisimo's Ristorante
2900 Baltimore Blvd., Finksburg
Saturday, Feb. 11: Shrink the Deficit
Saturday, Feb. 18: Nasty Habitz
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Feb. 10: Moe Stringz
Saturday, Feb. 11: George Dunn
Friday, Feb. 17: Stan Whitaker
Saturday, Feb. 18: Charles Parker
E. W. Becks Restaurant & Pub
7565 Main Street, Sykesville
Friday, Feb. 17: One Third Wish
Oscar's Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, Feb. 18: Middle Sister
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Feb. 10: Code Red
Friday, Feb. 17: Virgil
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Friday, Feb. 10: As If
Saturday, Feb. 11: Surreal
Friday, Feb. 17: That's What She Said
Saturday, Feb. 18: Big Jack: AC/DC tribute
Vanessa's Corner Pub
2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster
Saturday, Feb. 11: 20 Dollar Prophet
Saturday, Feb. 18: Deni Starr Band
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Feb. 10: Craig Cummings
Saturday, Feb. 11: Nick Andrew Staver
Saturday, Feb. 18: Richard Walton