Carroll Nightlife, Feb. 2 to Feb. 12

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant's or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
Baldwin's Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
Thursday, Feb. 2: Lucy Kaplanski
Thursday, Feb. 9: Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert
Belisimo's Ristorante
2900 Baltimore Blvd., Finksburg
Saturday, Feb. 4: Hurlin Boddles Band
Saturday, Feb. 11: Shrink the Deficit
Oscar's Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, Feb. 4: Bottom of the Fifth
Saturday, Feb. 4: The Illaureates
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Friday, Feb. 3: Vertigo Red
Saturday, Feb. 4: Dean Crawford and the Dunn's Rivers Band
Friday, Feb. 10: As If
Saturday, Feb. 11: Surreal
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Feb. 3: Ray Jozwiak
Saturday, Feb. 4: Beechgrove and Blacksmith
Friday, Feb. 10: Craig Cummings
Saturday, Feb. 11: Nick Andrew Staver