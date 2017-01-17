Carroll Nightlife, Jan. 19 to 29

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
Baldwin's Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
Monday, Jan. 26: Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio
Belisimo's Ristorante
2900 Baltimore Blvd., Finksburg
Saturday, Jan. 21: Better Weather Band
Saturday, Jan. 28: Sugar Jack
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Jan. 20: Rebel Slideshow
Friday, Jan. 27: Vox Live
Saturday, Jan. 28: the AcousTKs
Oscar's Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, Jan. 21: Soul Flower
Saturday, Jan. 28: Don Bellew
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Jan. 20: Due Process
Friday, Jan. 27: The Dixon Band
Rafael's Restaurant
32 W. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Jan. 20: George Dunn
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Friday, Jan. 20: Vinyl Rhino
Saturday, Jan. 21: Never Never
Friday, Jan. 27: Taboo Tattoo
Saturday, Jan. 28: Ever Rise
Vanessa's Corner Pub
2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster
Friday, Jan. 20: Beg 2 Differ
Friday, Jan. 28: Freddie Long Band
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Jan. 20: Scott Barrett
Saturday, Jan. 21: Gary Brown
Friday, Jan. 27: Jason and Michelle
Saturday, Jan. 28: Craig Rosendale