Carroll Nightlife, Jan. 12 to 22

Carroll's bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar's music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
Belisimo's Ristorante
2900 Baltimore Blvd., Finksburg
Saturday, Jan. 14: Los Swamp Monsters
Saturday, Jan. 21: Better Weather Band
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, Jan. 14: Easy Six
Friday, Jan. 20: Rebel Slideshow
Oscar's Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, Jan. 14: Brian Franke
Saturday, Jan. 21: Soul Flower
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Jan. 13: Dave DeMarco Band
Friday, Jan. 20: Due Process
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Friday, Jan. 13: Half Serious
Saturday, Jan. 14: Revolver
Friday, Jan. 20: Vinyl Rhino
Saturday, Jan. 21: Never Never
Vanessa's Corner Pub
2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster
Friday, Jan. 20: Beg 2 Differ
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Jan. 13: Raquel Orsini
Saturday, Jan. 14: Empty Ecstasy
Friday, Jan. 20: Scott Barrett
Saturday, Jan. 21: Gary Brown