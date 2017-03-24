Shepherd's Staff hosts Empty Bowls fundraiser

To help remember those who are experiencing hunger in all its forms, The Shepherd's Staff is hosting its inaugural Empty Bowls fundraiser, where guests will be given simple meals and gifts to represent the needs in the Carroll County community.

According to Brenda Meadows, executive director with The Shepherd's Staff, the event was inspired by empty bowls fundraisers held at other nonprofits across the country. Attendees will be given a meal of soup, bread and water as well as a handcrafted bowl that represents hunger in the community.

Soups will be provided by six Carroll restaurants — RockSalt Grille, Oscar's Alehouse, Buttersburg Inn, Forbidden City, The Cup Tea Bar and Rare Opportunity Farm — as well as several Carroll churches, including St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Mary's United Church of Christ, St. John's Catholic Church, St. George's Episcopal Church, St. John's Lutheran, St. Joseph's Catholic, Grace Lutheran, Benjamin's Lutheran and St. James Orthodox Christian Church.

Each group will provide a different soup, and each person's ticket allows them to taste as many sample-sized soups as they'd like.

In addition to the soups and bread and water, Meadows said each person will go home with an original decorated bowl. She said they have more than 600 bowls ready for guests, as designed by East Middle School, Century High School, the Carroll County 4-H and other groups.

"The idea is to think of an empty bowl as a symbol of hunger," Meadows said. "But we're not looking at hunger from just a food perspective. It can represent a hunger for back-to-school supplies, or hunger for a coat, or just a need to have a respectful conversation of dignity."

Each organization bringing its own soup has created special dishes for the fundraiser. Westminster's RockSalt Grille will present a cream of crab soup, while the Buttersburg Inn in Union Bridge will present an Italian Peasant Sausage Soup, with spinach, beans and potatoes. Buttersburg chef Frank Tunzi said the soup is a classic Italian-style comfort food based on the dishes his mother and grandmother cooked. In addition to handing out the soup, he plans on distributing recipes as well for those who'd like to try it themselves.

"It's always a good thing to help those who are less fortunate than us," Tunzi said. "Whatever you can do to help, you should do it. You may not be able to donate a lot of money, but you can bring people out and raise awareness of what's going on in your community. It's like a chain reaction."

Money raised at the event will go to support The Shepherd Staff's Emergency in Crisis financial programs. Meadows said these programs are designed to help people who are experiencing a single emergency, and need funds to avoid falling into homelessness.

"We want to help keep them where they are so they don't fall into the category of needing to be helped back up," Meadows said. "Once you fall into homelessness, it's very difficult to get back out. These are people struggling to make it on a daily basis, and this will help keep them on their feet."

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel

If you go

What: Empty Bowls fundraiser

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Where: St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 17 Bond St., Westminster

Cost: $10 per person

For more information: Call 410-857-5944.