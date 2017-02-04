Editorial: Affordable, workable solution needed for Tech Center

Clearly, the members of the Board of County Commissioners aren't quite on the same page when it comes to how to move forward with the Carroll County Career and Technology Center. It's understandable, no matter how you slice it, this is going to be a major part of the county's capital budget moving forward.

But now that the commissioners voted to give the Board of Education guidelines toward providing a plan for modernizing and expanding the Tech Center with the understanding of an existing budget, we hope the school board will take that message to heart and work to find a cost-effective solution that achieves the goals of addressing the waiting list of students for Tech Center programs, modernizes the center, and allows for continued growth of programs and enrollment in the future.

Last week, we wrote that all involved needed to take the long view when determining the direction of the Tech Center. And we think that, for the most part, the commissioners recognize the importance of that. Commissioners Dennis Frazier and Doug Howard repeatedly hammered home the notion Thursday that it wasn't just about expanding the Tech Center space to allow more students the opportunity to gain access to those programs, rather making sure the facility can handle increased demand down the road — even as systemwide enrollment has declined, interest in Tech Center programs has been on an upward trajectory.

Much of the dissent Thursday had to do with plans to use existing facilities not being further vetted. But common sense tells you that it's going to cost more to retrofit a vacant building – North Carroll High School for example — and turn it into a Tech Center than it would to modernize the existing Tech Center, nevermind the associated costs with having a facility that isn't centrally located in the county, such as transportation, which is ongoing rather than one-time money.

In that regard, the two options — C and D — presented in an architectural firm's study last week that called for a brand-new building should be off the table. Instead, the Board of Education should take a closer at Plan B, which modernizes and expands the existing facility for future growth, and determine what is absolutely necessary and what they can live without, and make a good faith effort to stay as close to the $60 million figure the commissioners had previously approved for a new Tech Center a few years ago.

Coming back with a plan that is estimated to cost closer to the estimated $87 million figure for Option B as determined by the architect's study is just going to raise the ire of the commissioners, and we'll be right back where we started. That number isn't set in stone. For the benefit of the students, let's make this work.