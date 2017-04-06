Consultant: Carroll a bright light in Maryland's economy

Carroll County government and business leaders gathered Thursday morning over breakfast at The Portico in Westminster for the 16th annual Economic Outlook Seminar, a presentation by the Carroll County Department of Economic Development.

The heart of the gathering was a presentation on the global and local economic outlook for the coming year by Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Baltimore-based economic consulting firm Sage Policy Group Inc. Over the course of an hour, Basu laid out his best assessment of the economic indicators effecting international trade, national and economic job growth, and the general economic outlook for Carroll County in 2017, all arranged by references to TV crime dramas.

The title of the presentation? "Markets, he wrote."

Of the section on global trade? "Macro P.I," with an image of Tom Selleck in his prime.

"Just how hairy is the global situation?" Basu asked. "Pretty hairy."

But while global indicators of growth — such as high international debt, and low oil prices and oceanic shipping rates — are still anemic, things are looking up in Maryland and Carroll County, relatively speaking.

Maryland's 2.1 percent change in growth from February 2016 to February 2017 places it 11th, just in front of California and just behind Tennessee (Idaho is first with 3.6 percent and Wyoming last with minus 2.5 percent).

Carroll added 1,459 jobs between February 2016 and February 2017, a growth of 1.6 percent. Carroll had also been successful in bringing in new manufacturers — seven since 2016 — such that Basu concluded his presentation by saying, "Carroll County's performance has become one of the state's major positive stories."

In fact, Basu foresees Carroll County's economy will continue to grow at greater than 1 percent barring the county getting in its own way.

"The only reason the county would only grow 1 percent per year is because policy makers stiff arm the growth," he said.

One thing policy makers should consider when it comes to the long-term economic health of the county, according to Basu?

"Are we creating enough opportunities for young professionals … to be in this county?" he asked. "We all age and if you don't add young people to the economy, that becomes a real problem."

During the question-and-answer portion of the seminar, Basu made it clear he was not talking about Section 8 housing, but he was talking about mixed-use, multifamily housing that could be leased by young professionals who have yet to build their wealth, as well as active, retired adults who want to downsize. Some communities that have successfully cultivated such housing and downtown business districts, he noted, have flourished.

"Downtown Frederick is a paradise," Basu said. "If you see what Frederick's downtown is like at night, the sidewalks are more crowded than Manhattan."

Carroll County Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, said it was good to hear a consultant recognized all of the good things going on in Carroll County, but that he took it as a challenge and an opportunity to attract more young professionals to secure favorable, long-term demographics.

"If you look at the number of businesses we are attracting here, it's because of our school system, our workforce; all of it is attractive. Now we have to make it attractive and affordable for a young family coming in," Weaver said. "We have to have some incentives to get them to buy in and live in some of these communities."

Although it is not on the scale of Frederick's downtown, Weaver said the events often held in downtown Sykesville and Westminster are a great start, but that the county should also consider ways to encourage this sort of municipal development.

"We need a little bit of a paradigm shift," he said. "We have a lot of work to do."

Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, disagreed, to a certain extent. He felt Basu hit the nail on the head with the assessment that Carroll County was a shining light for Maryland.

"We're doing well, and you have to ask yourself, why are doing well? It's not an accident — it's the result of decisions," he said. "I suggest we are doing well for exactly the reasons we are being criticized."

Many of his constituents, Rothschild said, moved to Carroll County from Howard or Montgomery counties and built affordable, multifamily housing, specifically to escape such an environment for the rural views and large lots Carroll can offer homeowners.

"The worst thing we could do is to copy the development templates of surrounding counties that have brought the trappings of urban growth to those counties," he said.

Instead, Rothshchild suggests, the towns and cities of Carroll County should consider partnering with developers to refurbish or build new apartments or condominiums along main streets that would be placed up for sale, not for lease.

"People will be able to afford them because they will not take large down payments," he said. "Owner occupants are what restore neighborhoods. They have skin in the game."

To download a copy of Basu's presentation, go to www.carrollbiz.org/pdf/2017EOS_Presentation.pdf.

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health