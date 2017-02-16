Economic Development Commission discusses fate of Charles Carroll and North Carroll buildings

The Economic Development Commission met Thursday morning to discuss new development in Carroll County and what to do with the buildings that formerly housed Charles Carroll Elementary School and North Carroll High School.

After being closed in 2016 to save money in the Carroll County Public Schools budget, the Charles Carroll and North Carroll buildings were transferred back to the Carroll County government, which also transferred the cost, Carroll County Commissioner Steve Wantz, R-District 1, told the group.

Wantz and Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, the only two of the five commissioners to attend, asked the members of the Economic Development Commission to brainstorm ideas to mitigate those costs and prevent the buildings from going to "rot."

"Right now we are focusing on these two buildings because they are sitting there," Wantz said. "We are utilizing parts of both of those buildings, but when something sits, good grief, in a matter of time, it's gone."

Frazier told the commission that he would prefer to find some solution that keeps North Carroll High School in county hands. For one thing, the athletic fields and portions of the buildings are great community assets, he said. For another, should the Carroll County student population swell enough in 10 years to again require a second high school in the Hampstead area, the county would be hard-pressed to find another 50-acre lot that could accommodate a school if the building is sold off.

"I am in favor of leasing it out. Because if you lease the building out, you pay for the upkeep and maintenance of the building through the lease," Frazier said. "Does this group believe that is realistic? Is there a market out there for someone to lease that building to?"

One member of the commission, Theresa Daytner, of Mount Airy's Daytner Construction Group, asked if the North Carroll High property had been evaluated for a potential sale. Jack Lyburn, director of the Carroll County Department of Economic Development, said it had not — staff needed "political direction" from the Board of County Commissioners first — which was why a discussion of possibilities was taking place at the meeting.

This was a reflection of the somewhat moving nature of the target — many of the proposals floated in the meeting required further due diligence or depended on the actions of other entities. Frazier noted that North Carroll lies within the town of Hampstead, where it is zoned for conservation, and that changing that zoning would rely on the town wishing to change it and would also change the value of the land for a potential sale.

Moving the Carroll County Public Schools Central Office from the Winchester building in Westminster to North Carroll High School — which would allow the Carroll County Sheriff's and State's Attorney's offices to move into the Winchester Building — could well be a wash as well, Frazier said. The school system does not want to move, and reinforcing the Winchester building — with bulletproof glass and other hardening suitable for law enforcement — would be expensive, he said.

Commission member Leslie Simmons, who is also CEO of Carroll Hospital, suggested that the hospital is potentially interested in expanding wellness services to new parts of the county, and that North Carroll High and Charles Carroll could be good sites.

"Those locations might be able to tolerate adult day cares that you can run efficiently, but not having to build something new," she said.

Daytner suggested the possibility that North Carroll High be converted into a community or arts center, an idea Wantz said he had also considered.

Wantz added that he had been mulling over the possibility of opening a satellite, but not full service, branch of the Carroll County Public Library at Charles Carroll, an area of the county that lacks many business services.

"I get a call every week," Wantz said "When are you bringing the internet, commissioner?"

Wilson Bounds, a tax preparer from Taneytown and member of the commission, told the group he was skeptical of the potential for repurposing either of the schools.

"I am not opposed to selling both buildings and removing their cost from the government system," he said. "Speaking as someone who has always lived in a rural area, I'm OK without some services."

