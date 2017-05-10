New banner in Westminster offers help line to those dealing with addiction

The Carroll County State's Attorney's Office, in conjunction with Maryland State Police, has placed a drug awareness banner on Md. 140 in front of the Westminster State Police Barrack.

"2016 Fatal Drug Overdoses 46 lives lost," the banner reads — referring to the number of people who lost their lives in Carroll County due to drugs or alcohol last year — and then, "We are here to help."

The phone number of Tim Weber, drug education and treatment liaison in the State's Attorney's Office, 443-547-5166, is listed last and in bold.

The banner was placed around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"This was a great opportunity to further educate the public and increase awareness," State's Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said in a prepared statement. "Even more significant to me is the banner tells any person that is seeking drug treatment that there is help just a phone call away."

Weber is a resource for those struggling with addiction, their families and those who have recently overdosed, fielding more than 2,000 phone calls and helping steer 100 people into treatment since starting on the job in July 2015, according to a news release.

"We want to tell people, don't become a statistic," DeLeonardo said in an interview. "We are here to help you with this issue."

