Health Department searches for dog that bit someone in Finksburg

The Carroll County Health Department is searching for a dog that bit a person between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Monday near the Kellogg's Snacks building, 2002 Bethel Road, Finksburg. The dog has a medium-to-large build, floppy ears and a short brown and tan coat. If the dog is not found and verified to be in good health by the morning of March 9, the person will likely be treated with a series of post-exposure rabies shots.

If you have any information on the dog or its whereabouts, contact the Carroll County Health Department at 410-876-1884 or the Carroll County Humane Society at 410-848-4810.

