Volunteers share their gardens' bounty for 37th annual Mid-Atlantic District Disaster Response Auction

Volunteer Marcia Leiter has been preparing for the Mid-Atlantic Disaster Response Auction for weeks by digging up her woodland flowers and potting them for the sale.

Dozens of her plants will be available for purchase at the auction Saturday, May 6, at the Carroll County Agriculture Center, with all proceeds going to the Church of the Brethren Emergency Disaster Response Fund and the Mid-Atlantic Transportation Fund for Disaster Response.

Over the last 37 years, the auction has raised more than $1.75 million. Leiter, of New Windsor, has been selling her plants there since 2000.

"I'm not someone who likes to be on committees," Leiter explained. "For me, it was the most natural way to be involved in a really great project. I like to share my plants and help other people grow their gardens."

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Cucumber and squash seedlings grow under lights at the home of Marcia Leiter of New Windsor who grows flowers and transplants to sell at the Annual Mid-Atlantic Disaster Response Auction. Cucumber and squash seedlings grow under lights at the home of Marcia Leiter of New Windsor who grows flowers and transplants to sell at the Annual Mid-Atlantic Disaster Response Auction. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

Leiter said the plant sale has averaged $1,800 a year over the last 17 years. Leiter and other volunteers will donate several thousand plants to the auction this year.

"Our theme is 'your purchase has a purpose,'" Leiter said. "It's a real reminder that everything people buy goes directly to the disaster response program. You know that every penny you spend is going to help someone else."

Leiter said some of the species she offers are not easily found in the usual nurseries or big box stores. She also sells vegetable seedlings including tomatoes, squash, melons and cucumbers.

"I try to bring a real variety and price them just right to raise as much money as we can," Leiter said. "Everything I sell does well in Carroll County because it's grown in my garden and it's likely that it will do well in other Carroll County gardens."

Leiter said she enjoys volunteering at the auction because she can "pass on a little knowledge about how to pick the right plant for the right spot."

"Picking the right plant is beneficial for the environment because it provides food and shelter for native insects and birds," Leiter said. "I always label the plants and say whether it's native or not, where to plant it, how big it gets, and what insects and wildlife it benefits."

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Eastern prickly pear is among the native plants Marcia Leiter of New Windsor grows to sell at the Annual Mid-Atlantic Disaster Response Auction. Eastern prickly pear is among the native plants Marcia Leiter of New Windsor grows to sell at the Annual Mid-Atlantic Disaster Response Auction. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

Auction co-chair John Laudermilch, of New Windsor, said he has divided some of his hostas and plans to sell them at the auction. Laudermilch said he became a disaster relief volunteer in 1974 after a tornado hit Indiana. He also volunteered three times after hurricanes in Louisiana.

Laudermilch encouraged the public to attend the auction because "it's a worthwhile cause."

"We do a lot of good," Laudermilch said. "We raise money that goes to helping people caught up in disasters."

Jim Benedict, the pastor at Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, said the auction has "such a good energy."

"There are so many people volunteering their time and skills. It's a lot of positive fellowship," Benedict said. "The kinds of work supported by the auction are just endless but the gratitude of the people we serve is also endless. The volunteers love to be part of the whole process because it feels like they're putting their faith into practice and not merely into words."

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben

If you go

What: Mid-Atlantic Disaster Response Auction

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Tool auction begins at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m. for special items auction and noon for quilt auction

Where: Carroll County Ag Center, 706 Agricultural Center Drive, Westminster