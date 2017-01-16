Profiling Police: Cpl. Matt Wilson

Cpl. Matt Wilson, 31, is a K-9 handler and a road supervisor with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

As a road supervisor, Wilson does not have a specific corridor of the county, but he is responsible for supervising groups that patrol the northern part of Carroll.

"I take care of my guys first," Wilson said. "I do a lot of training with them."

Wilson has been with the Sheriff's Office for approximately nine years. He's been a K-9 handler since May 2011 and a corporal since 2015. And while he's a road supervisor, Wilson said he and his four-legged partner, Buhl, get to patrol and conduct traffic stops.

He's been ATV certified, as well as gone through K-9 training, including how to read K-9 behavior and extensive drug training, he said.

Cpl. Matt Wilson DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Carroll County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Matt Wilson and his K9 partner Buhl, a Belgian Malinois, photographed in Westminster Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. Carroll County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Matt Wilson and his K9 partner Buhl, a Belgian Malinois, photographed in Westminster Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times) (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

His job with the Sheriff's Office is the first law enforcement career Wilson's had, and in a way it allowed him to come home. Wilson was born in Carroll Hospital.

"I think the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had a lot of opportunities for me," he said.

Carroll County Times spoke with Wilson about being a part of the Sheriff's Office and what he likes to do when he is off duty.

Why did you decide to go into law enforcement?

I was a supervisor in a warehouse before joining the police force. I was very bored with my previous job and one day while reading the newspaper, I observed an ad that the Carroll County Sheriff's Office was hiring. I did not want to work in a dusty warehouse my entire life and decided a law enforcement career would be the best option to get involved with the community.

What has been some of the best parts of the job? The most challenging?

I have been a K-9 handler for over five years, and those five years have been the best part of the job. Working with my K-9 partner, Buhl, opened my eyes on just how loyal and intelligent dogs really are. The most challenging part of the job I would say are the hours — working weekends, holidays, and going to court on scheduled days off.

What is one thing you want people to know about being a deputy?

We are people just like everyone else, I treat others like how I would want to be treated and expect the same thing. Once on a traffic stop, I approached a driver for an insurance violation. Which may not seem like a big deal until this individual wrecks into your car and says, "Sorry, I don't have insurance." As I approached the driver and before I could say one word, their response was "What the [expletive] you want?" Really? Is that how we treat people? Treat people like you would want to be treated.

What is your favorite part about being a deputy?

As a K-9 handler, I complete a lot of K-9 demos within the county. Working with kids at schools because when you walk into a classroom of small children you can see their eyes get real big and they look at you like you're a superhero. It's a good feeling I get every time.

What is a typical work day like for you?

This is a difficult question to answer; this all depends on calls for service. But I am not a morning person, so first things first... coffee. After coffee, during day shift hours I do several school checks throughout the day. I take my K-9 partner to parks to let him stretch his legs, then do training with him every day. As a patrol supervisor, I respond to calls for service with deputies to assist them, then respond to the office to check emails, mail, check reports and organize our K-9 program. I pretty much go where I am needed. Night shift is a whole different story.

What is one moment on the job you'll never forget?

Three years ago, I caught a juvenile smashing mailbox's due to anger issues. I spent some time with this juvenile and together we came up with a plan. The juvenile entered a anger management course and I provided them with my cellphone number for this individual to call me if he ever gets mad and needed to talk. I never heard from him until recently when I received a text message, thanking me for all I did. The juvenile who is now an adult is in college and is doing really well. After three years, he still had my number and to take the time to thank me three years later, that is something I will never forget.

What is an embarrassing story or a fact you are willing to share about yourself?

During a traffic stop late at night, I was explaining to the driver I stopped the reason for the traffic stop when I felt something on my boot. At first, I thought it was the wind only to look down and see a huge rat on my boot. I screamed so loud [and] scared the driver, embarrassing myself. Needless to say I will no longer run traffic in that particular area again.

When you are out of uniform, what do you like to do?

Spend time with family, hunt, fish, anything outdoors.

What television shows do you have on your DVR right now? What was the last movie you watched?

I have no idea how I got addicted to "American Horror Story," but I did.

What is something you like to talk about outside of work?

My kids didn't come with an owner's manual, so I like to talk about my kids with other parents to see if I am doing a good job and to prepare myself for the teen years.

About this series:

Profiling Police is a series of features on the members of law enforcement in Carroll County. Each officer and deputy were asked 10 questions about their job and what they like to do for fun.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio