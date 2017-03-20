Local tech entrepreneurs featured at inaugural Demo Day

The Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory, Inc. will host Carroll's first Demo Day on Wednesday, March 22. The event begins at 3 p.m. at the Community Media Center of Carroll County in Westminster.

"The goal of Demo Day is to allow the companies to demo their tech and answer questions," MAGIC board member Jason Stambaugh said. "As a community we can be ambassadors for these businesses. We need to understand what they're building, who they're building for, and the problems they're solving."

MAGIC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit technology collaboratory located in Westminster, will facilitate presentations by Voice Vibes' Debra Cancro, LawIQ's Terry MacGregor, Sentence Wheel's Dave Cecil, Skayl's Chris Allport, Switchbridge's Aaron Davis and Straightforward's Jonathan Lingg.

"Demo Day is all about showcasing what these entrepreneurs are building right here in Carroll," Stambaugh said. "We talk a lot about shopping local and supporting local businesses, and that's really easy to do if you're a retailer or a restaurant but that's super hard to do as a tech company. A lot of times these folks go unseen."

Doors for this event open at 2:30 p.m. The demonstrations and a question-and-answer session will start at 3 p.m. At the conclusion of the presentations, there will be a networking reception that will conclude at 6 p.m.

Carroll County Chamber of Commerce President Mike McMullin said the chamber is "proud to be the premier sponsor for this day."

"We have over 560 members, many of which are tech businesses, but every business uses technology. To see some of the entrepreneurs that we have local here is a real inspiration," McMullin said. "It's a great event, and anything we can do to support local entrepreneurs here in Carroll is where we want to be as a chamber."

If you go

What: Demo Day

When: 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday March 22

Where: Community Media Center, 1301 Washington Road, Westminster

Cost: Free