After Wednesday's high winds, Days End Farm Horse Rescue in Woodbine is seeking cleanup volunteers.

According to Executive Director Erin Ochoa, none of the rescue's horses or employees were injured. Ochoa said 20 large trees fell, as well as several sections of fence. A hoop house barn and two large trailers were also overturned.

To volunteer, call 301-854-5037.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben