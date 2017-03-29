Report: Carroll remains third-healthiest county, though shadowed by drug overdoses

The annual Robert Wood Johnson Foundation report ranking the health of Maryland counties is out today, and it contains both good and bad news for Carroll.

The good news is that Carroll is again ranked third among Maryland's 24 counties — behind Montgomery and Howard counties and in front of Frederick, which Carroll overtook in the 2016 county health rankings.

"I was really pleased last year, as we had done a lot of work with The Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County and Access Carroll and the (Carroll) Hospital to try to advance all the health indicators," Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer said. "I was pleased I was able to give one of my fellow health officers a hard time, 'We finally passed you.'"

To create the rankings, the foundation looks at numerous weighted health and wellness indicators, including smoking rate (10 percent), rate of adult obesity (28 percent), ratio of physicians to people (1,950 to one) and social conditions such as the childhood poverty rate (7 percent). All of those rates were the same in the 2016 report, except for the physician-to-person ratio, which was reported as 1,660 to one in 2016.

The bad news for Carroll County is that it sits in the bottom third of counties in terms of drug overdose mortality.

From 2013 through 2015, 114 people died in Carroll, a rate of 23 deaths per 100,000 people, a rate Carroll shares with Calvert, Worchester and Baltimore counties, despite differing population levels. Queen Anne's County is just ahead, with 31 overdose deaths per 100,000 over the three years.

Prince George's and Montgomery counties are tied for first place in terms of overdose rate at seven per 100,000, although in raw numbers they each had more deaths over the three years than did Carroll: 188 for Prince George's and 222 for Montgomery. Baltimore City, with its 792 deaths, came in last with a rate of 42 overdose deaths per 100,000 people.

This year, the report took a special look at premature deaths — cases of those who die before the age of 75 — and found such deaths to be accelerating: In 2015, 1.22 million people died prematurely in the U.S., almost 40,000 people more than in 2014. Drug overdose was found to be the driving factor behind increasing deaths in the 25-44 age group.

This is the first time the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has included drug overdose data in the report, although they are not considering the statistics when ranking the counties.

It is not, however, the first time Carroll County has seen overdose statistics that have been disheartening. There were five unintentional heroin overdoses in the first two months of 2017, a number of fatalities not reached until May in 2016.

This is frustrating to Singer, his staff at the health department, and other health, government and law enforcement officials who have been working to get people into treatment and spread access to the life-saving opioid overdose antidote, naloxone.

"We are doing a lot, and we are doing a lot more than we have been done before and it's tough not to see the numbers come down," Singer said. "All we can do is keep applying the best practices we can find and keep trying to intervene with these folks."

2017 Maryland county health rankings

1. Montgomery

2. Howard

3. Carroll

4. Frederick

5. Talbot

6. Calvert

7. Queen Anne's

8. St. Mary's

9. Harford

10. Worcester

11. Anne Arundel

12. Charles

13. Baltimore

14. Prince George's

15. Cecil

16. Garrett

17. Washington

18. Kent

19. Allegany

20. Wicomico

21. Caroline

22. Somerset

23. Dorchester

24. Baltimore City

To learn more about the rankings, compare individual health factors, or read the county health rankings and report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, go to www.preview.countyhealthrankings.org.