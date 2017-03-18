Century grad cuts first album with The Cosmic Collective

Tyler Enslow, a 2014 graduate of Century High School, wanted to be a professional musician since he first picked up the bass guitar around fourth grade. Now his musical career has taken another step as his Nashville-based group, The Cosmic Collective, releases their first album this April, performing alongside Grammy-award winning musician Jeff Coffin of the Dave Matthews Band.

Enslow said he was born into his love of music, and has been drawn to this world ever since he began attending his father's blues gigs as a child. Though he said he was first attracted to playing the guitar, like his dad, Enslow said he was convinced to switch over to the bass, for the practical reason that bassists are always more in demand than another guitarist.

The Cosmic Collective formed last year with Enslow, singer Nikki Michelle, and drummer Jed Smith, who each attended Middle Tennessee State University. The trio began playing around as a loose group, before recruiting more members like keyboardist Ashton Kimbrought, guitarist Jonathan Rogerson and playing the saxophone, flute clarinet and filling in on raps, Devante Buford.

"We try to mix it up and play music that every generation of people can get with, from old Frank Sinatra songs to Beyonce to John Coltrane and Miles Davis jazz," Enslow said. "We try to hit all the bases, so Cosmic Collective works for everybody."

Submitted photo Century High School graduate Tyler Enslow, shown playing the bass, is in a group known as The Cosmic Collective that will release their first album this April. : Century High School graduate Tyler Enslow, shown playing the bass, is in a group known as The Cosmic Collective that will release their first album this April. : (Submitted photo)

The band, which formed during Enslow's freshman year, soon began to take off, booking gigs throughout the area. Enslow said his initial plan was to come home for summer, but the band proved to be so successful, that he was able to get a place in town and continue to play gigs until school started up again.

"My mom of course, was sad about that," Enslow said. "But I'm doing what I wanted to do all along. It's even better than I thought to play music with my best friends and get paid for it."

Today, Enslow juggles full-time school work with the duties of the band. The one thing he said surprised him about the music business is how tiring it can be and how much travel is involved to keep the group thriving. He said they've played throughout the area, but this summer have gigs booked in Chicago, New York and the Canadian border.

"I'd like to tour however often we can without completely compromising our health," Enslow said. "If the money is right, we'll go anywhere."

This April, the group will release "Abstract Notion" their first album. Enslow said most of the compositions were written by Michelle, with a few contributed by himself. He said though there are specific guidelines to follow with the written song, the band still contributes to the general jam and jazz feel of the final piece.

"Nikki is a very musical singer who can go with the flow and follow the music," Enslow said. "We view the composition as a harmonic playground that forms the general guide to what we follow. We know to play a specific part here, but other than that we're playing around."

This album takes the form of an electric jazz and R&B fusion record, but Enslow said that's only one phase of the band, with their genre shifting depending on the audience and whims of the musicians.

HANDOUT Carroll grad Tyler Enslow's group The Cosmic Collective will release their first album this April. - Original Credit: Carroll grad Tyler Enslow's group The Cosmic Collective will release their first album this April. - Original Credit: (HANDOUT)

One of the most exciting parts of cutting the record, Enslow said, was the collaboration of saxophonist Jeff Coffin of the Dave Matthews Band. He said during the recording process, their engineer and mixer asked if they were interested in seeing if Coffin would perform on a few tracks of the album.

Enslow said they leapt at the chance.

"He was just incredible," Enslow said. "We recorded the songs and sent them to him and he played over the tracks. It was amazing to see this masterful musician at work and find out what he did with that playground."

Through it all, Enslow said, he is constantly surprised by how much joy the music industry has brought him. He said he hopes it never disappears.

"There are so many musicians out here playing music, and they don't have a passion for it," Enslow said. "They're playing country music even if they don't like country because it pays the bills; it's not them expressing themselves. It's going to work and doing a day job. With me and with the band, it's not only self-expression, it's the group having a conversation with the audience."

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

Twitter.com/Jacob_deNobel