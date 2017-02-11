First wedding at Copper Ridge keeps family together

Julie Peatt's father, Jeffrey Smith, could not make it to her wedding, so she brought her wedding to her father.

Directly to him, in fact. As Julie and her new husband, Jerry Cassaday, tied the knot Sunday afternoon in the sunlit intimacy of the Integrace Copper Ridge Peabody Club, Jeffrey and Julie's mother, Ninita, had the best seats in the house — directly behind the makeshift altar, gazing at their daughter and new son-in-law as they said their vows and I-do's.

"That was a last-minute change to the game plan," Julie said. As was the wedding itself, in a way, arranged in just two months at a venue not accustomed to hosting matrimonial celebrations.

"We've been together five years, and we decided that at some point we were going to get married. But it was never a hurry," Jerry said. "I guess about two months ago, when both my parents were hospitalized, we decided we should do it pretty soon."

Integrace Copper Ridge is a facility specializing in the care of people with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, and Julie's father has been a resident there for the past four years.

"He is living with Alzheimer's, and he is otherwise a very healthy 90-year-old man," Julie said. "There was no other way my dad could partake in the ceremony with us. It's very difficult to move him outside the facility and take him out in public. So we decided to have it here and the folks at Copper Ridge just embraced the idea."

As far as Copper Ridge director of sales and marketing Tracey Barnett is aware, there has never been a wedding held at the facility, making Saturday's ceremony a first since Copper Ridge was built in 1994.

"The moment Julie said, 'I want my dad at my wedding,' this was just a no-brainer for us," Tracey said. "This is the epitome of what we do here. This is meeting our families, quite literally, where they are and making sure that her father could be here for this very special day."

You could almost, Tracey suggested, call it fate. Julie's mother, Ninita, lives nearby at the Integrace retirement facility, Fairhaven, in a cottage she shared with Jeffrey before his Alzheimer's necessitated his moving to Copper Ridge. Jerry's parents, meanwhile, are now healthy and out of the hospital, but his mother, Margaret, had recently spent a week or so at Copper Ridge making use of their short-term rehabilitation facilities.

"To say that it's a family affair is putting it lightly," she said.

A family affair it was, with dozens of friends and family packing the Peabody Club for the noon ceremony. The betrothed couple used two candles to light one, and that one candle, in turn, was used to light the first of the smaller candles distributed to all of the guests so that the flame was passed from person to person in a circle around the couple. In the midst of this they said, "I do."

And as Julie and Jerry danced slowly in the center of a circle of candle-lit smiles, Julie's parents watched from their seats, their arms hooked together.

It was their love, after all, Julie said, that got this whole thing started.

Since her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Julie has become more and more involved in advocacy, in addition to caring for and spending time with Jeffrey.

"The silver lining in all this is it has made me very aware of Alzheimer's disease and how it is affecting not only people in the U.S. but people all over the world," she said. "I've been active with the Alzheimer's Association here in the greater Maryland area, and I have participated in the walks and the advocacy forum every March in Washington, D.C, to raise awareness about the disease."

What you learn from caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or other dementia, and from meeting other families dealing with those diseases, is the slow loss of memory and personality that, little by little, steals away from you the person you know, according to Julie. It's like grieving every day, she says.

And yet when it comes to Julie's mother, her father still remains her father — and a life example Julie hopes to live up to.

"When they see each other, it's amazing," she said. "They kiss, they smooch and they hold hands, and he will dance along when she's singing. He'll kiss her hand, and it's just so beautiful. Because with everything that he's lost, that's something that has remained. I hope that I can emulate that as I get older with Jerry."

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health