Carroll Community College announces commencement speakers

Carroll Community College picked a student and a Board of Trustees member as speakers at commencement this year.

Barbara Charnock, a veteran member of the Board of Trustees, will serve as commencement speaker, according to a news release from the college.

Charnock has been on the board for 33 years. She will retire from the Board of Trustees this June, serving as the speaker during her last commencement as a board member, according to the release.

Olivia Hare HANDOUT Olivia Hare - Original Credit: Olivia Hare - Original Credit: (HANDOUT)

Olivia Hare, Class of 2017, will be the student speaker.

The soon-to-be graduate is receiving her associate's degree in Arts and Sciences, according to the release. In the fall, she will be attending Stevenson University as a Business Communication major, with an interest in marketing and social media.

Commencement will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 22 at McDaniel College.

