FY 2018 projected county transportation budget moves forward, includes additional routes

Carroll County's fiscal year 2018 annual transportation projected operating budget, which brings with it contract and salary increases and additional routes, is making its way to the Maryland Transportation Administration after being approved by the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

The plan calls for an increase of nearly $140,000 from the county — $93,123 in required county match and $45,828 in county overmatch.

In total, it is expected to cost about $2.85 million to pay for the transportation services in the county for FY18, which are made up of 26 demand response routes and four deviated fixed routes, according to Jeff Topper, deputy director of the county Department of Public Works.

"Because we're a fairly rural county, a lot of folks live out in the rural areas and need transit services," he said.

The demand response routes allow people to call in and schedule a ride that will pick up the rider at their residence and drive them to their destination. On the four fixed routes, buses keep going around regardless of whether anyone is riding them, he added.

It cost $2.38 million for the program in FY17, an increase of about $470,000. The transportation program is funded about a quarter from grants, a quarter from fairs, and about half from the county, Topper said.

The MTA is projected to provide $789,991 in FY18, about $185,000 of which will go toward contract increases, driver salary increases, additional routes and an evening pilot program.

One additional route would be a deviated fixed route, Topper said, that goes from the Hampstead/Manchester area to Westminster.

Another will be a bidirectional route in Westminster to reduce wait time between buses. Currently, Topper said, a person can wait 90 minutes to two hours before another bus comes. This additional route could cut that wait time in half, he added.

Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, said the county's transit program Ride With Us is doing a "remarkable" job with the resources available.

"We know that there are some challenges there as a result of increased needs," he said.

There are salary issues and continual struggle as the county waits for buses from the state that have been delayed for years, Wantz said.

"I understand that we're going to have to give some sort of increase there to continue to provide to the needs that we have," Wantz added.

Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, said the increased money from the county side will help make sure areas that need service get it.

"If we're going to try to get people to take the routes, we need more fixed routes, we need them to run in the right places and we need them to run more frequently," he said.

But, Frazier said, they need to work to find where the need is, something they haven't quite figured out yet.

Wantz said he isn't sure about the evening pilot program.

Commissioners were briefed on the program last week, to find numbers were fairly low. Wantz said he has reservations moving forward with that unless there's an increase in ridership.

"It remains to be seen what direction we do there," he said.

Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, also expressed concerns about the pilot program and the increased spending in the proposed FY18 transportation budget.

In Carroll County, there are about 62,000 households, according to the 2011-2015 census data, and more than 178,000 vehicles registered in the county, according to the state Motor Vehicle Administration. These numbers are a good indication that most people already have transportation, he said.

"We need to be careful about growing the budget for government sponsored transportation because the market may be smaller than we previously imagined," Rothschild said. "It is not government's job to manufacture demand."

The FY18 projected transportation operating budget passed 4-0, with Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, absent.

