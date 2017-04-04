CCPS won't ask for additional funds from county in FY18

With the recent passage of legislation aimed at K-12 school funding, and a supplemental budget from the governor to take care of financial year 2018 until the legislation takes effect the following year, Carroll County Public Schools won't ask for additional funding from the Board of County Commissioners.

Carroll Community College, on the other hand, is seeking $970,000 for FY18 above what the commissioners already have planned for the college.

Both groups came before the commissioners Tuesday for an agency hearing as the FY18 budget process picked up speed. Last week, the commissioners got their first look at the proposed budget; next week, the board will begin a month of work sessions.

Carroll schools make up about 50 percent of the county's budget. The school system is slated to get $5 million more in funding from the county this year over FY17, totaling $186,864,400. The school board approved a recommended budget Feb. 8 that requested $190,811,637.

While the school system isn't asking for additional funds from the commissioners, CCPS has a budget gap of about $2.3 million. The gap was $3.9 million before Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, put forth a supplemental budget at the end of March that provided money for schools facing declining enrollment, and therefore declining financial support under the current school funding formula.

The jurisdiction receiving the most supplemental money is Baltimore City — at $23.7 million — followed by the $1.6 million Carroll schools will receive.

"That cuts that budget deficit down," CCPS Superintendent Stephen Guthrie said.

And with that money, he added, Carroll schools will work to close the gap internally.

"We are not asking at this point any additional funds for FY18," Guthrie told the commissioners.

Now, Guthrie said, he will be bringing a plan to the school board during the April 12 board meeting that will close the gap through internal cuts. Guthrie also said the school system will still be able to fund its negotiated employee contracts, something he previously called a top priority.

Instead of asking for additional money this year, Guthrie said the school system would like the commissioners to find additional funding for the next fiscal year. Current plans have a $1,526,600 increase for Carroll schools from FY18 to FY19.

"We know that's not going to be sufficient," Guthrie said. "[FY19] has to be our focus."

Representatives from Carroll Community College, which has had to deal with enrollment issues and declining funding alongside CCPS, did request additional funding in FY18 from the commissioners Tuesday.

College officials asked for $604,000 to support a 3 percent salary increase, up to $350,000 per year for a Commissioners Challenge Grant for Technology and $16,000 for increased scholarship funds. The county has budgeted $8.8 million for the college in FY18, an increase of $255,700 over last year.

The college was looking to receive extra funding from the state — Carroll Community would have received $376,000 in extra state money — but that was stripped from the legislation before it was approved.

The college will get $107,804 from the state for reducing its originally planned tuition increase of $6 per credit hour. Carroll Community College's board of trustees approved a budget in January that included a 4.5 percent tuition increase. But in February, the board voted to reduce the tuition increase for the 2018 fiscal year from $6 to $2 per credit hour to be in line with the governor's vision for accessible, affordable college tuition.

Carroll Community College President James Ball said the school was able to close its funding gap left from the decreased tuition money and the lack of funding from the governor's supplemental budget. Even still, it is asking for an increase in funding from the commissioners for those three items.

"Our economic impact is very strong for the county," Ball said. "We are a good investment for the county."

