Commissioners get first look at recommended FY18 budget

The Board of County Commissioners on Thursday got its first look at the proposed fiscal year 2018 budget, the nearly three-hour presentation the start of many weeks set aside to map out Carroll County's finances.

County Director of Management and Budget Ted Zaleski, who presented the recommended FY18 budget and also talked about the county's five-year plan for FY18 through FY23, reminded commissioners of some of the core ideas. Zaleski, during the first FY18 budget discussion two weeks ago, told the commissioners the financial outlook had "modestly improved," something he again told the board Thursday.

This year's recommended budget comes to $396 million, a just over $7 million increase from FY17.

Some of the key changes in the operating budget presented Thursday and the previously adopted plan, Zaleski said, include increased transit driver pay, additional services and expansion of vehicles at a cost of $130,000; money transferred to the capital fund for radio replacements at $800,000 a year; door access systems at $700,000 a year; fleet software at a one-time cost of $200,000; and technology increases at $100,000 a year.

Another major change, and a bit of an unknown, comes from the need to budget for ongoing maintenance costs of both the Charles Carroll Elementary School and North Carroll High School buildings that closed at the end of the 2015-2016 school year. It will cost $800,000 total for basic maintenance for the two buildings each year, Zaleski said.

This price comes before any possible changes for either building. There has been discussion of several different plans that could make Charles Carroll a recreation center, and others that could bring Carroll County Public Schools Central Office, a northern branch for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Recreation and Parks space, and more to the North Carroll building. Nothing has been decided for these buildings yet.

Zaleski also explained some of the larger expenses in the operating budget, like the school system — which is set to get $186.9 million, a $5 million increase over the previous year.

The total budget is going up a little over $7 million this year, he said, and $5 million is earmarked for schools.

"Of the money that you have available, a large part of it is going to the school system," Zaleski said.

Carroll Community College is budgeted to receive about $8.8 million, a $255,700 increase; and libraries will get $8.7 million, a $249,065 increase.

Most agencies, aside from some of the nonprofits, are set to see increases in funding during the FY18, though those numbers could change. The commissioners will have four agency hearings, starting Monday, to get feedback from organizations that receive county funding before heading into a month of work sessions.

Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, reminded the board, in addition to agency hearings and the budget work sessions, they made a commitment to discuss their goals and objectives as commissioners. Howard also said they should make time to go over the list of ideas that came from the Combined Education Committee.

Commissioner President Richard Weaver, R-District 2, asked for the board to start with the capital budget first.

"That seems to be the major issue," he said. "If we solve those, I think the rest of it will fall into place."

Following the multiple work sessions through April, there will be five community budget presentations in May, a public hearing on May 15 and the budget adoption May 25.

"It's a lot of time," Zaleski said of their upcoming budget work. "[But] it's often just enough or doesn't feel like enough time."

Budget schedule

April 3 — Agency meeting

April 4 — Agency meeting

April 6 — Agency hearing

April 10 — Agency hearing

April 11 — Proposed budget work sessions begin

April 27 — Proposed budget approved

7 p.m. May 1 — Community meeting at Eldersburg branch library

7 p.m. May 3 — Community meeting at North Carroll branch library

7 p.m. May 8 — Community meeting at Westminster branch library

7 p.m. May 10 — Community meeting at Taneytown branch library

7 p.m. May 11 — Community meeting at Mount Airy branch library

7 p.m. May 15 — Budget public hearing at Carroll Community College

May 25 — Budget adopted