Commissioners dedicate meeting room to Reagan

The Carroll Board of County Commissioners rededicated their meeting room to former President Ronald Reagan on Thursday morning.

The room now has several pictures of the president hanging on the walls, with numerous collectibles in a cabinet, including the president's beloved jelly beans.

The items were donated in large part by the Thomas S. Gordon family, Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, said during the small dedication ceremony in the beginning of Thursday's meeting.

Tom Gordon Jr. said during the ceremony that history allows people to learn and improve the country.

"My family and I have always believed history needs to be shared, and it's a disservice to all of us when it is unable to be seen nor available for research," Gordon said.

The many photographs were taken by an Associated Press photographer who followed the Reagan presidency. In addition to the jelly beans, items also include a ticket to an inaugural ball and campaign buttons.

But the jelly beans are important because Reagan loved them, Gordon said.

"In fact, Reagan loved them so much, he was quoted once as saying, 'You can tell a lot about a fellow's character by the way he eats jelly beans,'" Gordon said.

The dedication was also sponsored by Carroll County's Celebrating America initiative, which is meant to shed a light on the country's history and the role the county played in it.

Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, was one of the leading forces in Celebrating America, Weaver said.

The rededication of the meeting room, where other government sectors also meet, to Reagan is appropriate because Reagan understood "the importance of a strong country and a real commitment to that country," Howard said.

In today's time, the county is trying to get many things accomplished, Howard said, adding that at the same time the country is experiencing problems with having people come together.

Reagan was known for bringing people together, and having the room dedicated to him will remind people of that and inspire them to work together, he said.

"[Reagan] truly understood the power of bringing more people together, to get them to work together," Howard said, "and that's what gave him the strength to go from one extreme, to calling the Soviet Union, as it was as the time, an 'evil empire,' to being the one that could sit down and actually negotiate with them because people knew where he stood, trusted him and knew he would do what was right for the country."

