Sheriff, State's Attorney seek pay raises for positions

Carroll's two top law enforcement officials appeared before the county commissioners Tuesday morning in hopes of securing salary increases for their positions.

Currently the sheriff makes a flat rate of $90,000 a year, while the state's attorney makes 80 percent of the salary for a District Court judge, or $113,000, Sheriff Jim DeWees and State's Attorney Brian DeLeonardo told commissioners. Under the proposed legislation before the Maryland General Assembly, the sheriff would make 85 percent of the salary of a Maryland State Police lieutenant colonel, or $125,000, and the state's attorney would make the same salary as a District Court judge, or $141,000.

The commissioners discussed the salaries with DeWees and DeLeonardo during the meeting but elected to vote on if they should approve the proposal during their Thursday morning meeting. Because Phil Hager, the county's legislative liaison, needs to relay the commissioners' thoughts to the county's legislative delegation, the decision will be made at 9 a.m., instead of the usual 10 a.m. start time, prior to the delegation's scheduled meeting in Annapolis.

DeLeonardo and DeWees told commissioners the raise, which would go into effect after the next election cycle, was to make the positions more competitive.

For DeLeonardo, the state's attorney's pay is considered "historically low" by the State's Attorney's Association, DeLeonardo said after the meeting. Steve Kroll, coordinator of the State's Attorney's Association was also in attendance to advocate for a pay raise for DeLeonardo's position.

DeLeonardo told commissioners his current pay is on par with state's attorneys in Kent, Caroline, Garrett and Dorchester counties, despite the differences in sizes of the office.

"I'd at least like to be paid like Queen Anne's and St. Mary's [state's attorneys], not like Kent. They have three prosecutors including the state's attorney," he said after the meeting.

It's a "reasonable request" DeLeonardo told the commissioners when they compare Carroll to other comparable counties, as well as consider the hours the job requires.

"I think you're always on duty with this job because crime doesn't happen on a 9-to-5 schedule," he said.

For DeWees, the pay increase would make the job more competitive and more equal based on the required responsibilities, he said to the commissioners. DeWees told commissioners he is one of the 10 sheriffs in Maryland tasked with four responsibilities: patrol, overseeing the detention center, court security and civil processing.

There are other sheriffs with less responsibility who make more than he does, DeWees told commissioners.

"I don't think Brian or I are asking for these to be the top offices in the state in pay," he said after the meeting.

Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, questioned the justification of comparing the positions to those in other counties, saying other positions also decry their salaries when compared to bigger jurisdictions like Howard or Baltimore counties. If the state's attorney's salary increased, only six of the state's 24 counties would have higher pay, Howard said.

"Obviously we've got to benchmark ourselves against things that are reasonable," Howard said. "I don't think we've ever benchmarked ourselves against Prince George's County, Montgomery County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County."

Kroll tried to give Howard examples of people making more than DeLeonardo in lower positions, but Howard stopped him, saying that there are people in every position that could provide examples of people making more than them. While the commissioners have to consider the cost and benefit, as well as retention, Howard did not think county comparisons were the best way to go.

"You couldn't find a Carroll County employee at any level, at any job, any teacher, any anything that's probably not making some percentage of what their counterpart is somewhere else in the state that really deserves, justifiably, to be at a higher level," Howard said.

The salaries are only two of the pieces of legislation before the General Assembly that affect Carroll County. Hager told commissioners that the delegation decided to pick up the hold harmless education bill, a change of occupancy bill and a bond bill, but elected to forgo a bill about commissioner vacancies and one regarding teacher pension issues. The delegation will also be moving forward with the hucksters and peddlers repeal bill, Hager told commissioners.

Other bills discussed by Hager and the commissioners Tuesday include:

House Bill 167

House Bill 167, if passed, would require certain supervisory employees of county or city governments to live in the same jurisdiction as they work. Hager told commissioners several amendments are expected to be added, including one defining effected positions. Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, opposed the idea, saying it would hurt Carroll because people, especially police, would have to move out of the county. He said the origin of the bill comes from Baltimore.

"They want to try and force all of their supervisors who are police officers to live in the city," Rothschild said. "Which means if you're [a police officer living in Carroll County] and you're in … any kind of management position [in Baltimore City] you could conceivably lose our job if you refuse to move into the city. I don't think this is good."

House Bill 107

House Bill 107 was written to try to solve some of the problems created by a previous fire-suppression sprinkler mandate for new homes, Hager said. The bill, if passed, would help to offset the costs for low- to moderate-income families to install the required sprinklers.

While it looks good on the surface, it has some issues, Hager told commissioners, including that it is creating a program to fix a program already in place.

"There's a lot of unknowns about this," he said.

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, asked if there could be a sliding scale based on the cost of sprinklers and took issue to the lack of definition around low- and moderate-income families.

"If everyone is affected by this to try and put sprinkler systems in their house, why shouldn't everyone benefit from this?" he said.