Long-term plan for county infrastructure needed, Zaleski says

As the fiscal year 2018 budget process begins, the Board of County Commissioners discussed some possibilities for addressing aging infrastructure in future years.

Carroll County Director of Management and Budget Ted Zaleski talked to the commissioners Thursday about the county's infrastructure and the lack of long-term planning and funds set up for future projects. Zaleski said the goal is to create a comprehensive inventory of infrastructure in the county and to understand the expected lives of, and costs of, the infrastructure.

"My goal is to be able to integrate this into the whole budget process," he said.

For years, Zaleski said, the county was focused on creating infrastructure, not renewing it. The county has only been dealing with infrastructure issues as problems emerge, he added.

"We haven't had a comprehensive approach to keep looking at infrastructure and planning for its replacement," he said.

Infrastructure includes everything the county owns and expects to replace some day, Zaleski said. This includes some of the more obvious items like roads, bridges and schools, to less obvious things like storm drains and manholes.

At some point, Zaleski said, everything that has been built in the county will need to be redone.

"All of it wears out, deteriorates, breaks down in some way," he said.

Zaleski said his office is going to take a two-pronged approach, made up of a conceptual average of the annual funding needed and a real-life implementation timeline. The commissioners also need to talk about the implications if the county can't, or doesn't, provide funding, he said.

Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, asked if the funds for infrastructure are coming out of the capital or operational budget.

That's something the budget office is wrestling with right now, Zaleski said, because these projects can be paid for with money from either budget.

"I'm glad we're having this conversation," said Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5.

A tool county staff could use in some of this planning down the road is the Long-Term Advisory Council, he said. However the county does it, Howard said it's important to come up with some sort of sense of the county's current infrastructure needs for this budget process, Howard said.

"I'm really concerned about going through this [FY18] budget process with one-time money and some discretionary money," he added.

Howard said he doesn't want the commissioners to think they have more discretionary income than they actually do. Zaleski said his office would do its best to get a number to the commissioners before the budget process is in full swing, but he's not sure the budget department will have useful numbers for this year.

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, agreed with the idea to put money aside for infrastructure projects. He also said they may want to set aside money in specific departments, instead of one lump sum.

"I don't think it's advantageous to go around putting out fires," he said.

County infrastructure

A list of county infrastructure presented during Thursday's Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Roads

•924 miles of paved roads

•63 miles of unpaved roads

Bridges

•133 major bridge structures

•21 small bridge structures

Buildings

•Five senior centers

•Six libraries

•Carroll Community College

•40 public schools

•Hap Baker Firearms Facility

•Maintenance facility

•Carroll County Farm Museum

•Carroll County Public Safety Training Center

•Union Mills Homestead

Water and sewer

•160 miles of storm drain systems

•827 miles of open section roads with pipe crossings

•190 stormwater ponds

Fleet

•Approximately 300 vehicles

•More than 260 pieces of equipment

•Nine vehicle lifts

•Fuel tanks and pumps

Other

•Technology

•Fiber network

•Landfill

•Parks

•Parking lots

•Entrance drives

•Emergency communications network