Commissioners adopt proposed FY18 budget, move to public presentations

Carroll's Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted 5-0 to adopt the proposed fiscal year 2018 budget.

This approval comes after weeks of work sessions and on the cusp of a set of public meetings before final approval in May.

The commissioners met for about 45 minutes Tuesday to go over a few points, including possible funding for a countywide transportation study and for possible funding for Carroll County's Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory Inc., though neither idea moved forward.

The first week of May will bring five public meetings throughout the county. The first is 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Carroll County Public Library's Eldersburg branch. The rest of the meetings will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the North Carroll branch library; 7 p.m. May 8 at the Westminster branch library; 7 p.m. May 10 at the Taneytown branch library; and 7 p.m. May 11 at the Mount Airy branch library.

On May 15, there will be a 7 p.m. budget public hearing at Carroll Community College. The final budget is scheduled to be officially adopted on May 25.

