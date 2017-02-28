Commissioners briefed on options for Charles Carroll building

The future of the Charles Carroll Elementary School building could be settled in early March.

County officials briefed Carroll's Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning about possible options for the building. Plans heard and discussed Tuesday included demolishing the entire structure or part of the structure, but leaving fields and facilities in place for recreational and other activities.

The building, now in the hands of the county, was closed as a school at the end of the 2015-2016 school year, as were North Carroll High School and New Windsor Middle School.

Since its closure, school and county officials have met with backlash and, more recently, concern over where groups who use the facility will go. Currently, the Charles Carroll site hosts recreation and travel softball; yoga; adult volleyball; and council, board, committee and program meetings; as well as other events.

The commissioners, minus Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, who was absent from the meeting, learned about two possible plans.

Plan A, which involves tearing down the old facility at a price of about $510,000, calls for a new, 12,000-square-foot structure. The building would be one story and would include a 6,800-square-foot gym with bleachers and also two multipurpose rooms.

Cost estimates bring the project to about $3.5 million, and it would take 21/2 years to complete. During most of the construction and demolition, the outdoor field space would still be usable, said Scott Moser, deputy director for the Department of Public Works.

Plan B involves tearing down the original building, constructed in 1929, as well as the 1950 addition, leaving the 1974 addition to be renovated. It would cost about $460,000 to demolish those parts of the building and about $3.55 million to renovate the rest, bringing the total cost to a bit over $4 million. The project would take about 11/2 years and field space would be useable most of the time.

Because Plan B would keep the existing gym, the gym would only be 4,500 square feet. The building would also have to be brought up to code with an elevator and sprinkler system, according to staff.

There was some disagreement over the proposed cost per square foot as well as the need to bring the building up to code.

Carroll County Government / HANDOUT Options being discussed by Carroll County government for the former Charles Carroll Elementary School building. - Original Credit: Carroll County Government Options being discussed by Carroll County government for the former Charles Carroll Elementary School building. - Original Credit: Carroll County Government (Carroll County Government / HANDOUT)

Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, argued that construction could be done about $100 cheaper than the proposed $250 per square foot proposed and that not enough work would be done to require code updates.

Jeff Castonguay, director for the Department of Public Works, said gym flooring brings the cost up, and the estimated number they proposed is on point with what is done elsewhere.

"This is in line with what we're seeing," Castonguay said.

Moser also said those numbers are an estimate, and either project could come in lower.

Regarding bringing the building up to code, Moser said they've checked with the state and have been told it would be required.

"This is what we have to do," Moser added.

While two options were presented, Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, asked if there were other, outside-the-box options they hadn't presented.

"Has anyone thought of something different here?" he said.

Wantz asked about looking into a plan under which everything but the current gym was demolished, and then there could be a small addition with a few community rooms.

Regardless of what they choose, Board President Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, said they need to keep their focus "long term."

The future of Charles Carroll is set to come up again for discussion, and likely a vote, at the March 9 meeting.

