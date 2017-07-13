Commissioner vote ends Carroll zoning amendment discussion

A proposed zoning amendment that would have allowed for larger commercial development in some areas of the county has been shot down after the Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1, with Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, in opposition, to not go to a public hearing on the matter.

Despite weeks of discussion around the possible change, commissioners came to the conclusion that an update to zoning classifications — something that has been in the works since the county's master plan was approved in 2014 — should be done instead of a change to the BNR zoning.

The BNR change was proposed in February by J. Brooks Leahy, an attorney working for developer and property owner Louis Mangione, who would like to develop a 15.56-acre property on Luers Avenue in Eldersburg into a shopping center that would potentially be anchored by a Lidl grocery store. The property is currently zoned Neighborhood Retail Business, or BNR.

Before 2006, there were two business zoning districts in Carroll County, Business General, or BG, and Business Local, or BL, Planning Commission Chairman Matt Helminiak previously told the Times. In 2006, the then-Board of County Commissioners converted all the BL zoned parcels to BNR and then further restricted the size of any commercial developments on those lots to 10,000 square feet or less.

The proposed amendment would have bumped up the 10,000-square-foot restriction to a 50,000-square-foot restriction.

Frazier spoke in support of the zoning change. In 2006, people who owned these properties had their rights taken away. This plan would give some of them back, he said.

"This is a step toward remedying that situation," Frazier added.

But despite his support, and a unanimous recommendation from the county's planning and zoning commission, commissioners weren't convinced a text amendment change was the proper way to deal with the issue.

Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, said he feared allowing this zoning change would open the door to big box stores ending up in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

"I think this is a wrong fix," Rothschild said, adding that the county should focus on getting the zoning classifications done.

Commissioner President Richard Weaver, R-District 2, also agreed the focus should be on updating all of the zoning.

"I think we need to fix this through zoning and not put a Band-Aid on this issue," he added.

Other items

• During Thursday's meeting, the commissioners also voted unanimously to allow a police training academy at a former high school in the northern part of the county.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is in the process of designing its own training academy, Sheriff Jim DeWees told the Times this week. DeWees presented the idea of using the former North Carroll High School facility for the training academy to commissioners Thursday.

The training academy will join a northern branch of the sheriff's office. Commissioners voted this past spring to move part of the sheriff's office, the Carroll County Public Schools' Central Office and Recreation and Parks to the former school.

• Commissioners also unanimously approved the award of contracts in relation to the Carroll County Local Management Board's Fiscal Year 2018 Community Partnership Agreement to the Maryland Governor's Office for Children.

The Carroll County Bureau of Purchasing solicited proposals from agencies as a part the partnership. The CCLMB's total project funding is projected to be $448,102 and recommends awards to four different agencies including Family Ties, Connecting Youth In Carroll County, Change, Inc. and Parents as Teachers.

