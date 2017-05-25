Commissioners unanimously approve FY18 budget, call it 'smoothest' process in recent years

Voting for Carroll County's fiscal year 2018 budget was so easy this year, even the most conservative commissioner could do it.

Thursday marked the first time in five years Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, joined with the other four commissioners to unanimously approve the county's spending plan for the next year.

"Overall I'm pleased with this budget," Rothschild said.

The FY18 operating budget — which includes $186.9 million for Carroll County Public Schools, a $5 million increase over the current fiscal year, and money for new county staff positions and increased length of service benefits for emergency responders — totals $400 million. That's a $11.6 million, or 3 percent, increase over FY17.

The total budget, which includes all funds such as the capital and operating budgets, comes to $577.3 million for FY18. Commissioners also voted unanimously Thursday to maintain the property tax rate at 1.018 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Commissioners appeared in agreement that, compared to other years, this budget process was less contentious.

"This is the smoothest one out of the three that I've been involved in," said Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1. "Across the board, I believe everybody got something from this budget."

On Tuesday, commissioners made a few final changes before Thursday's approval, including $15,000 to repair a road in Union Bridge; $66,000 additional each year for five years to contribute to Length of Service Award Programs for emergency services volunteers; $346,000 for economic development infrastructure and training grants; and $5,000 for three different organizations that have helped with Carroll's Celebrating America programs.

Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, called it a very successful budget, a sentiment echoed by Board of County Commissioners President Richard Weaver, R-District 2, who said it "pulled every aspect of the county together to give everybody something."

Rothschild, despite ultimately voting in favor of the overall budget, did voice a few concerns. He said he has "heartburn" over the fact that Carroll is keeping the former North Carroll High School instead of trying to sell it, something he pushed for in the last few months.

North Carroll, along with Charles Carroll Elementary and New Windsor Middle schools, were shut down at the end of the 2015-16 school year. Commissioners voted in April 4-1, with Rothschild in opposition, to put $6 million aside in FY18 to move the Carroll County Public Schools Central Office to the North Carroll building, and another $6 million in FY19 — that vote passed unanimously — to expand the state's attorney's office and sheriff's office into the Winchester building in Westminster, current home of CCPS central office.

Even still, Rothschild said there are some good things about the budget. And while there are challenges ahead, Rothschild said the board is taking steps in the right direction.

After the vote was taken, Wantz left the meeting to attend a meeting dealing with the opioid crisis before returning for the afternoon session.

