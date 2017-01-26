Carroll Long Term Advisory Board holds first meeting

The Carroll County Long Term Advisory Board held its first meeting Thursday afternoon at the Carroll County Office Building to discuss the goals of the new body created to help provide context on long term decisions for the Carroll County Board of Commissioners.

"In my first term, one of the things I kept bucking up against is we would have decisions in front of us and it would be — I see what you are asking of me, but what are we trying to do? How does this fit into the bigger picture?" said Commissioner Doug Howard R-District 5, who organized Thursday's meeting. "If we're going to bring a business park online and run water and sewer to it, that's a 10- to 15-year project. Who is talking about 10 or 15 years before?"

Much of that type of planning occurs during the Master Planning process, and even during the county budget process, which Howard said looks forward to a five-year horizon line, but "a lot of it doesn't really get down to the operational level of like, well, what is the hospital doing in terms of their expansion? They are an organization we don't fund, so we may have a rough idea of what they are doing, but do we really understand their strategic plan and how it affects the community?"

That's where the 15-member Long Term Advisory Board will come in, Howard said. By bringing together a group of appointed citizens along with representatives of various important institutions, from law enforcement to education, the board is designed to provide some form of context to the Board of Commissioners for long term decision making, although Howard said the exact form that will take is still up in the air.

"I think there will be definitely a report, but I am not sure it will be specific recommendations. It may be more observations or recognition of trends," he said. "It could be something informal; it could be a meeting of this group that involves all five commissioners."

Thursday's meeting brought together the first half of the group, five citizens representing different areas of Carroll County — county commissioner districts — and each appointed by one the five Carroll County Commissioners, as well as three others, one representing real estate interests, another banking and the last a member of the Carroll County Planning Commission. The five citizens representing districts were Martin Hackett, District 1, David O'Callaghan, District 2, Marc Fisher, District 3, Robert Holstein, District 4 and Robert Meekins, who was absent from Thursday's meeting, representing District 5.

Coldwell Banker Realtor Mendy Dunn attended to represent the Carroll County Association of Realtors, Eugene Canale the Planning Commission and BB&T Bank Market President Christopher Ruppert the banking sector.

At the second meeting of the group, scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, members of the various institutions, such as Carroll Hospital and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office will attend the meeting, with the goal of selecting seven individual who can each represent a thematic "cluster" of these institutions. The "health" cluster, for instance, might include Carroll Hospital and the Carroll County Health Department, Howard said, while the "public safety" cluster might include law enforcement and fire companies.

"Maybe the sheriff is not just representing his office, but the whole cluster. He won't just be talking about what he's doing, but what does it mean for [the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association] because those are meetings or discussion he will be having," Howard said. "Those folks will have the dual role of some work in their cluster and also being one of the 15 people on the board."

In that sense, the work of the Long Term Advisory Board will really get started after the second meeting, when the full board is set and can get down to work, according to Martin Hackett, a land use consultant.

"This is mainly just the introduction," he said of Thursday's meeting. "It's trying to define what they believe should be some of the goals and so forth."

O'Callaghan, who is now retired from a career at Northrop Grumman and serves on the Carroll Community College Board of Trustee, believes the board is off to a good start.

"It's pretty exciting. It's funny because I didn't know what the expectations were or what the thought was and there is so much stuff to go over and review," O'Callaghan said. "But the idea of using clusters is brilliant."

