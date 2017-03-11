Commissioners Howard, Rothschild differ on question of re-election

Of the two current Carroll County commissioners who were also in office on the previous board, which served from 2010 through 2014, one has already concluded he will not run for a third term, the other is undecided, and the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is not certain running again would be legal.

Commissioners Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, and Doug Howard, R-District 5, were first elected to the board in 2010, and with that board supported the passage of a law that placed a limit of two consecutive terms on the position of county commissioner, leaving open the possibility of returning for a third term after sitting out four years.

Howard announced in 2015 that he would not seek re-election in 2018. Howard said that while his desire to serve the public is still there, and though he enjoys and will miss being commissioner, he is inclined to find other ways to serve.

"I believe whether it's the law or the discipline of those in elected office, everybody should hold themselves to two terms, no matter what the position is," he said. "I have had a number of people reach out to say I should reconsider that decision and that's very nice. But you know, I believe any elected official could convince themselves that the county or the state or the country just couldn't get along without them, and I think that's one of the best reasons for the limits themselves."

When it comes to term limits generally, Rothschild said he is also a fan — like Howard, he voted to support the law imposing term limits while serving on the prior board from 2010 through 2014. But unlike Howard, Rothschild said he has not yet decided if he will seek re-election in 2018, for what would be his third consecutive term. He believes the rule change passed by the prior board is not binding upon him, or Howard.

"Historically, under the Maryland Constitution, elected bodies have been generally limited to rules and compensation changes that are implemented prospectively, not retrospectively," Rothschild said. "If you change salaries of elected officials, it applies the next time. If you change benefits, it applies the next time around."

The question of whether Rothschild will run, and even can run in 2018, is made more interesting by a recent letter of advice from Adam Snyder, chief counsel for opinions and advice with the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, to the State Board of Elections. After reviewing testimony from Howard and the Carroll Delegation to the General Assembly, relevant case law and the "Ten Governing Philosophies" presented by the previous board of commissioners after they took office — which announced "this board believes it is in the public interest to have fresh governance from time to time" — Snyder concluded that "in my view, any commissioners who were elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014 are ineligible to seek a third consecutive term in 2018."

This was certainly Howard's view in 2011, when he testified to that belief before the House Environmental Matters Committee, and it's his view today.

"I think it was our intent when we came in and started talking about it. I don't remember having a conversation about how it wouldn't affect us," Howard said. "I think the idea was eight years was the appropriate limit and I believe we were all behind that."

Another commissioner who served with Howard and Rothschild on the board that dubbed themselves the "Fighting 59th," is Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-District 5, is another strong advocate of term limits. In the General Assembly, he sponsored legislation that limited Carroll County's Board of Education members to two consecutive four-year terms, which was ratified in the last election.

"I believe that there should be term limits for everybody from dog catcher on up," he said. "If it's good enough for the President of the United States, it ought to be good enough for the rest of us."

But while Shoemaker said he would have limited himself to only two terms as commissioner, and wound up serving only one — "that was plenty for me" — he's also not certain about the legal question of a third term for Rothschild.

"I wasn't sure about that because we have gotten mixed messages about that," said Shoemaker, who is also an attorney. "Some folks had said it could only apply prospectively, that legally it couldn't apply to those of us that were currently in office."

While the letter of advice for the Office of the Attorney General is the opinion of a legal expert, and its contents would likely be used by anyone who wished to mount a legal challenge to any potential Rothschild candidacy, it is not a legally binding opinion.

"It's an observation, I guess you would call it," Rothschild said.

Yet while he sees a clear legal path to a third term, Rothschild said he will spend the next six months or so deciding whether he will place his name on the ballot, or seek to support someone else for office.

"I am talking to other people and it's possible that my decision whether or not to run might be a function of who I can find to be my replacement," he said. "The people of Carroll County need at least one conservative elected official who has a strong business and finance background."

2018 elections

Filing for the 2018 election began at the end of last month. As of earlier this week, the only Carroll candidates to file were incumbent Jim DeWees for sheriff, incumbent Richard Weaver for commissioner, and Mary Kowalski for Board of Education. The filing deadline for the election is Feb. 27, 2018. The primary is June 26, 2018 and the general election is Nov. 6, 2018.