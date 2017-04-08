Local college team ready to use teamwork to solve math problems in tourney

The Carroll Community College math team is hoping for a home-team advantage this year during the Student Mathematics Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. The ninth annual event will be held at Carroll Community College's Great Hall for the first time on Saturday, April 22.

"We really want to place in the top three," said team member Hannah Neuenhoff, of Sykesville.

According to team adviser and assistant professor of mathematics Tom Shields, the Carroll student team will compete against teams from 12 to 15 other community colleges in solving mathematics problems. Each team has 10 minutes to solve a mathematical problem and receives points for speed and accuracy. Each team will solve 10 precalculus-level problems during the event, five problems without a calculator and five problems with an IT84 calculator.

"One of the reasons we organize the competition is to encourage students to enjoy solving complex mathematics problems using teamwork," said Shields. "The students aren't used to working together but in this case it's to their advantage. The faster they finish, the more points they get."

The team practices once a week under the advisement of Shields and mathematics department faculty James Sherman, Janice Stencil and Elizabeth Bush. Shields said the team practices using problems from old tournaments.

Team member Megan Bittner, of Finksburg, said she is "looking forward to the experience."

"I like the types of problems we do," Bittner said. "It's a different experience working as a part of a team."

Team member Shawn Sweep, of Westminster, said, "It's fun finding different ways to tackle different problems."

"There's always more than meets the eye to the problems," Sweep said.

Team member Katy Leatherwood, of Eldersburg, said the problems "look complicated at first but there's usually a rule to figure it out."

"It's really satisfying when you get one under the 5-minute limit," Leatherwood said.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben